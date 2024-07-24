Vietnamese enterprises attend 8th China-South Asia Expo

Society
Home Economy

July 24, 2024 - 11:02
More than 60 Vietnamese enterprises are taking part in the 8th China-South Asia (CSA) Expo and the 28th Kunming Import and Export Fair which opened in Kunming city, Yunnan province of China on Tuesday.
The kiosk of Việt Nam at CSA Expo in Kunming City, Yunnan. — VNA/VNS Photo

BEIJING — More than 60 Vietnamese enterprises are taking part in the 8th China-South Asia (CSA) Expo and the 28th Kunming Import and Export Fair which opened in Kunming City, Yunnan Province of China on Tuesday.

The event, which lasts until July 28, brought together 2,000 enterprises from 82 countries and territories all over the world.

The Vietnamese businesses are showcasing the country’s key products, such as seafood, coffee, cashew nuts, footwears, wooden products and handicrafts.

The event features 15 exhibition areas, including those on architectural science and technology, manufacturing, culture, sports and tourism, healthcare, coffee industry, modern agriculture, food and lifestyle. Notably, this year, a cafe booth is organised for the first time, with the participation of more than 160 businesses.

Through seven editions, the expo has attracted more than 18,000 foreign businesses to participate, more than 4 million visitors, with successful foreign transactions reaching more than US$100 billion.

It becomes an exhibition platform that integrates merchandise trade, investment promotion, tourism cooperation and cultural exchange, and continues to play an important role in expanding trade cooperation between China and South Asian countries. — VNS

