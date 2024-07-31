Timor-Leste President arrives in Hà Nội, beginning state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday evening, beginning his four-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of President Tô Lâm.

He was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste Tạ Văn Thông, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, and senior officials.

Since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2002, Timor-Leste high-ranking leaders have paid three official visits to Việt Nam, one by President Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao in August 2005, another by President José Ramos-Horta in 2010, and the latest by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao in September 2013.

The trip by President José Ramos-Hort, the fourth high-ranking visit, is expected to be a chance for both sides to continue discussing measures to boost cooperation and deepen the bilateral relations, thereby tightening their traditional friendship. — VNS