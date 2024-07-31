Society
Timor-Leste President's visit to promote ties with Việt Nam: Ambassador

July 31, 2024 - 20:41
The ultimate goal is to achieve the best outcomes for both Việt Nam and Timor-Leste during his three-year term, said the Timor-Leste ambassador.
Ambassador of Timor-Leste to Việt Nam João Pereira. — VNA/VNS Photo Việt Đức

HÀ NỘI — The state visit to Việt Nam by President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta from July 31-August 3 will push forward bilateral ties across economy, agriculture, information technology and telecommunications, said Timor-Leste ambassador to Việt Nam João Pereira.

Pereira told the press said as a relatively young nation just celebrating 25 years of independence, Timor-Leste has much to learn from Việt Nam, one of the region's fastest-growing economies.

Shining a spotlight on Viettel Telemor, a subsidiary of Việt Nam's Viettel Group, Pereira hailed the telecom provider as a testament to the robust cooperation between the two nations.

With an impressive network coverage of 96 per cent, Viettel Telemor embodies Việt Nam's unwavering support for Timor-Leste's development.

Looking ahead, he expressed eagerness to expand bilateral collaboration across various fields, with technology singled out as a top priority.

Following the state visit, the ambassador plans to embark on fact-finding trips to different Vietnamese localities to observe local development, particularly in industry, agriculture and fisheries, thereby gathering firsthand experience to propose effective solutions and cooperation agreements to both governments.

The ultimate goal is to achieve the best outcomes for both Việt Nam and Timor-Leste during his three-year term.

On the occasion, Pereira also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Vietnamese government and people for backing Timor-Leste's bid to join ASEAN by 2025.

He reaffirmed his country's commitment to resolving issues through dialogue in both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Timor-Leste believes in a regional approach where shared values and a culture of dialogue help address problems and conflicts, he said, adding that the country hopes to become a full ASEAN member as soon as possible. — VNS

