HCM City reports first cases of new COVID-19 variant

HCM CITY — HCM City has confirmed its first cases of a new COVID-19 variant, known as NB.1.8.1, which has also been identified in 22 other countries around the globe.

Scientists have discovered that NB.1.8.1, a sub-lineage of XDV.1, is present in 83 per cent of recent gene sequencing samples taken from COVID-19 patients in the city. It appears to have emerged through genetic recombination with other variants.

In Taiwan (China), this variant has become the dominant strain, particularly affecting unvaccinated individuals and the elderly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US also reported its presence among international travellers.

Dr. Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh Châu, deputy director of the city’s Department of Health, reassured the public that there is currently no evidence that NB.1.8.1 is more contagious or severe than earlier strains.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) has not categorised it as a variant of concern at this time," Châu said.

Recently, HCM City has experienced a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 26 reported in just one week, compared to an average of only 1-2 cases weekly earlier this year.

The Department of Health encourages everyone to remain calm but vigilant in light of the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.

Residents are advised to implement recommended safety measures from the Ministry of Health, which include wearing masks in crowded places, on public transport, and at medical facilities, as well as limiting gatherings when possible.

Regular handwashing with soap or hand sanitiser is strongly recommended, along with maintaining an active lifestyle and proper nutrition.

If anyone experiences symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, they should seek medical attention immediately.

Those travelling to and from countries with high COVID-19 case numbers should monitor their health closely to protect themselves and those around them.

Since COVID-19 first appeared in 2019, experts believe that the virus has undergone continuous mutations, leading to thousands of variants.

While newer variants may spread more easily, they tend to be less severe than those seen at the beginning of the pandemic.

In HCM City, the infectious disease surveillance system has noted an increase in cases from week 16 to week 20 (April 14 to May 18), averaging 11 cases per week, a surge compared to just 1-2 cases per week during the first 15 weeks of the year.

So far this year the city has recorded a total of 79 COVID cases. Among these, 43 cases required inpatient care, while 36 were treated as outpatients, with no serious cases needing respiratory support.

Today, COVID-19 is often seen as an endemic illness, with established treatment protocols and vaccines available to help prevent severe cases.

Việt Nam was known for its strict prevention measures during the pandemic, particularly during the peak outbreaks in 2020 and 2021.

The country even tracked every patient with COVID-19 symptoms and traced their contacts to ensure everyone was quarantined from the public. — VNS