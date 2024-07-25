Foreign guests pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

Hà Nội promotes farm produce exports
HÀ NỘI — A respect-paying ceremony for Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, is held at the National Funeral Hall, No.5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.
Foreign delegations have arrived at the funeral hall this morning to pay their respects to the late General Secretary. VNS
|The Cuban delegation led by Esteban Lazo Hernández, Member of the Politburo and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The South Korean delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck Soo pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The Australian delegation led by Senate President Sue Lines pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The Indian delegation led by Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo
|The Swiss delegation led by State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo
|The Indonesian delegation, led by Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman, pays respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo