Foreign guests pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI — A respect-paying ceremony for Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, is held at the National Funeral Hall, No.5 Trần Thánh Tông Street, Hà Nội.

Foreign delegations have arrived at the funeral hall this morning to pay their respects to the late General Secretary. VNS