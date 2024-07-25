Respect-paying ceremonies held nationwide for Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HÀ NỘI – The State funeral for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng began at the National Funeral Hall, No 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội at 7am on Thursday.

The respect-paying ceremonies are also being held at the Thống Nhất Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and his hometown in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội.

The State funeral is being organised by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President's Office, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee along with his family.

The delegation from the Party Central Committee, led by Politburo member and State President Tô Lâm, paid homage to the late Party chief.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính led the Government delegation to pay tribute to the late Party leader.

President Tô Lâm then led the President's delegation to offer condolences to Party chief Trọng’s family.

The National Assembly (NA) delegation, led by NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, also paid their respects.

Among the former Party and State leaders who paid tribute at the funeral were former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh; former State presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết, Trương Tấn Sang, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, and Võ Văn Thưởng; former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng; and former Chairmen of the National Assembly Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, and Vương Đình Huệ.

Writing in the funeral guest book, President Tô Lâm expressed condolences over the death of Party General Secretary Trọng, describing him as a beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, an exceptionally outstanding leader, a steadfast communist Party member, and a shining example of constantly studying and following Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, ethics, and style.

Lâm noted that Party leader Trọng devoted his entire life to the country, the Party, and the people. He made many major contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, to the international communist movement, and to maintaining regional and global peace, stability, and development.

“The name, career, personality, and great contributions of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng have been deeply imprinted in the hearts of the people, forever preserved in the heroic history of the civilised and heroic Vietnamese people,” he wrote.

On Thursday morning, many foreign delegations from countries and international organisations paid tribute to the late leader.

The respect-paying ceremonies have taken place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, and from 7am to 1pm on Friday, at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội.

The memorial service will be held at 1pm on Friday at the National Funeral Hall.

The burial ceremony will take place from 3pm on the same day at Mai Dịch Cemetery, Hà Nội. – VNS