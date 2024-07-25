State Funeral for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: Memorial service in Hồ Chí Minh City

The respect-paying ceremony of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng is organised in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội, from 7 AM to 10 PM on July 25 and from 7 AM to 1 PM on July 26, 2024.