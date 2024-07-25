State Funeral for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: Memorial service in Hồ Chí Minh City

Hà Nội promotes farm produce exports
|The memorial service at the Independence Palace. VNA/VNS Photos
HCM CITY A memorial service for Comrade Nguyễn Phú Trọng, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, is held at the Independence Palace, Hồ Chí Minh City.
|Hồ Chí Minh City leaders pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Independence Palace.
|Representatives of diplomatic missions in Hồ Chí Minh City attend the memorial service. =
|Students of Hồ Chí Minh City come to pay respect to the late leader.