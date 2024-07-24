President welcomes Cuban NA President

HÀ NỘI President Tô Lâm on Wednesday received President of the National Assembly (NA) of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez who is in Việt Nam to attend the state funeral of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

During the reception, President Lâm said Cuban is one of the first countries to inform Việt Nam about the attendance at the funeral, noting the Cuban delegation’s presence is a vivid manifestation of the comradeship, brotherhood, and special friendship between Việt Nam and Cuba, as well as the precious sentiments of the Cuban leaders and people towards Party General Secretary Trọng.

Hernandez respectfully conveyed the deep condolences from the Party, State, NA and people of Cuba to their Vietnamese counterparts over the passing of the Party leader.

He appreciated the contributions of the General Secretary to the cause of national protection, construction and development of Việt Nam as well as to preserving, cultivating and developing the special brotherhood, faithful solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba.

He affirmed that the passing of General Secretary Trọng is not only a great loss to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam and his family, but also to the Party, State and people of Cuba.

On this occasion, Hernandez shared with President Tô Lâm about the situation in Cuba and efforts to overcome current difficulties.

Cuba thanks Việt Nam for its regular and continuous practical support and assistance, both spiritually and materially, he said, affirming that Cuba wishes to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in strategic areas such as agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism; and will strive to remove difficulties for Vietnamese businesses in Cuba.

President Lâm sincerely thanked the Party, State, Government and people of Cuba for their sharing and sympathies with Việt Nam in this moment of grief, especially the condolence messages from General Raul Castro, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam always values and wishes to continue promoting the development of the special traditional friendship and solidarity with Cuba.

Việt Nam always stands side by side, accompanies and supports the just revolutionary cause of the Cuban people, Lâm said, adding that Việt Nam will preserve and further promote the legacy of Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng regarding the Việt Nam-Cuba relations, and deepen the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and countries. VNS