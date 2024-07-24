President Tô Lâm examines preparations for Party chief’s state funeral

HÀ NỘI President Tô Lâm on Wednesday came to the Mai Dịch Cemetery in Hà Nội to examine preparations for the state funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

He offered incense at the monument there to pay tribute to late Party and State leaders resting in peace at the cemetery.

President Lâm asked the funeral organising board and relevant agencies to uphold their sense of responsibility to thoroughly prepare and ensure safety for the respect-paying, memorial, and burial ceremonies, slated for July 25 and 26.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng breathed his last on July 19 at the age of 80.

The funeral for the late Party leader will be held in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội on Thursday and Friday.

The respect-paying and memorial ceremonies will take place at the same time at the Thống Nhất Hall in Hồ Chí Minh City and his hometown in Đông Hội Commune of Hà Nội's Đông Anh District.

The burial ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Mai Dịch Cemetery at 3.00pm on Friday.

The Mai Dịch Ccemetery, built in 1956, is the last resting place of many high-ranking leaders, along with outstanding figures in the fields of science, culture, and literature and armed forces of Việt Nam. VNS