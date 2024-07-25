Friends, family, and residents gather in Đông Hội Commune to mourn General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's passing

HÀ NỘI — A memorial service was held in the hometown of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, in Đông Hội Commune, Đông Anh District, Hà Nội. Friends, family, and residents of Hà Nội gathered to mourn his passing.
|Friends, family, and residents of Đông Hội Commune in Đông Anh Town, Hà Nội gathered to mourn General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's passing at the memorial service. VNA/VNS Photos
|Ngô Bá Dục, a childhood friend who attended primary, secondary, and high school with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, comes to pay his respects.
|A resident of Đông Hội Commune in Đông Anh Town came to the memorial service to pay his tribute.