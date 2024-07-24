Foreign leaders extend condolences over passing of Party General Secretary

HÀ NỘI Leaders of many countries along with ruling parties, communist parties, and partner parties have continued sending letters and messages of condolences to Việt Nam on the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

In his condolence letter, President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. praised General Secretary Trọng as a comprehensive and visionary leader, a lighthouse kindling Việt Nam’s hope, and a great contributor to the country’s economic development and the effective combat against corruption and negative phenomena. He considered the Party leader’s “bamboo diplomacy” approach as an important factor making Việt Nam’s external relations balanced and multilateralised.

The General Secretary’s enormous contributions will be forever in mind of the country’s people and future generations, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. wrote, expressing his belief that the Vietnamese Party chief’s leadership values and principles will be upheld and developed strongly by leaders of the CPV.

The message from President of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier reads that as CPV General Secretary and President of Việt Nam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng left deep marks on the country while enhancing and expanding Việt Nam’s relations with Germany and Europe at large.

Hailing the role of General Secretary Trọng, Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro noted that during the time he held the position, Việt Nam obtained impressive economic growth and social development. He also realised the importance of the two countries’ relations and shared the aspiration to further intensify the warm bilateral ties.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan respectively sent condolence letters to Vietnamese President Tô Lâm and PM Phạm Minh Chính. Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov extended condolences to standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Lương Cường.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan cabled a message of condolences to PM Chính.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, King of the Belgians Phillippe, Emir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber, President of Israel Isaac Herzog, President of Mozambique and President of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) Filipe Jacinto Nyusi extended condolences to President Tô Lâm.

Meanwhile, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson sent condolences to his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

Pope Francis cabled a message of condolences to President Tô Lâm.

On behalf of the President of the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and President of Angola, MPLA Vice President Luísa Damiao offered condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

The Communist Party of Greece Central Committee also sent condolences to the CPV Central Committee.

On Wednesday, leaders of the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) issued a message of condolences on the passing of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The presidents of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) foundation and the Rosa-Luxemburg Foundation of Germany, and the Soviet Peace Fund (SMF) of Russia extended condolences to Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov did the same to his Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn. VNS