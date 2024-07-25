National mourning for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: Respect-paying ceremony in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The respect-paying ceremony of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng is organised in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội, from 7 AM to 10 PM on July 25 and from 7 AM to 1 PM on July 26, 2024.
|President Tô Lâm, Politburo Member and President, leads the Central Party Committee delegation to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photos
|The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, led by Politburo Member and President Tô Lâm, prepares to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
|Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's family at the funeral.
|The casket of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng is placed at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội.