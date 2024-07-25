Society
Home Politics & Laws

National mourning for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng: Respect-paying ceremony in Hà Nội

July 25, 2024 - 07:34
The respect-paying ceremony of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng is organised in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội, from 7 AM to 10 PM on July 25 and from 7 AM to 1 PM on July 26, 2024.

HÀ NỘI — The respect-paying ceremony of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng is organised in the national mourning etiquette at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội, from 7 AM to 10 PM on July 25 and from 7 AM to 1 PM on July 26, 2024.

President Tô Lâm, Politburo Member and President, leads the Central Party Committee delegation to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photos
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, led by Politburo Member and President Tô Lâm, prepares to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
President Tô Lâm, Politburo Member and President, leads the Central Party Committee delegation to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photos
Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's family at the funeral.
Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's family at the funeral.
Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's family at the funeral.
Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's family at the funeral.
The casket of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng is placed at the  National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Trần Thánh Tông, Hà Nội.

