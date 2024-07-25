Society
Home Politics & Laws

Flag hoisted half-mast in national mourning for Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 25, 2024 - 07:09
Crowds of people gathered at the site to witness the ceremony, many broke out into tears.
The national flag is flown half-mast at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội at 6am on July 25, marking the start of the national mourning for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng which will last from July 25-26. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – The national flag was flown half-mast at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội at 6am on July 25, marking the start of the national mourning for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng which will last from July 25-26.

Crowds of people gathered at the site to witness the ceremony, many broke out into tears.

During the mourning, flags will be hoisted half-mast at the public offices throughout the countries and at the Vietnamese representative offices abroad, and public entertainment and recreation activities halted.

According to the Mourning Board, many offices, organisations, and private households have been doing so even before the start of the national mourning.

The respect-paying ceremony for the deceased will start at the National Mourning Hall in Hà Nội from 7am of July 25, the memorial service from 1pm of July 26 at the same place, and the burial service at 3mp of July 26 at Hà Nội’s Mai Dịch Cemetery. VNS

