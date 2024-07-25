Cuban leaders mourn Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

HAVANA - First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on July 24 morning (local time) paid homage to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana.

The Cuban leader was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz; Politburo member, permanent member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee and head of its organisation commission Roberto Morales Ojeda; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla; Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa; and Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado, among others.

Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that General Secretary Trọng’s passing is a great loss to the Cuban people, saying he himself and other high-ranking leaders of Cuba had chances to meet and work with the Vietnamese leader, a very close comrade, and a sincere brother of the Cuban people.

Mentioning the General Secretary’s book titled "Some Theoretical and Practical Issues on Socialism and the Path to Socialism in Việt Nam”, the Cuban leader said it is a valuable reference that he always respectfully places in his office.

Miguel Díaz-Canel recounted that the Party chief enthusiastically promoted the special friendship, strong fraternity, and mutual trust between the two peoples, regardless of his positions.

Writing in the condolence book, the Cuban leader expressed his belief that the General Secretary’s contributions will forever benefit the Vietnamese Party and people, saying, “forever remembering the sincere friend.”

For his part, Ambassador Lê Quang Long noted General Secretary Trọng was the only Vietnamese leader to visit the Caribbean nation five times in different positions and that the Party chief was always ready to help Cuba.

He thanked the high-ranking leaders and people of Cuba for their sentiments towards the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, particularly General Secretary Trọng. He stressed that Cuba is the first country to have announced three days of mourning for the late leader, demonstrating the special fraternity between the two nations.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, PM Manuel Marrero recalled his Việt Nam visit last year and General Secretary Trọng’s sentiments to Cuba, adding the whole Caribbean country is showing its solidarity with Vietnam those days.

Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa also affirmed the entire Party and people of Cuba accompany Vietnam at this moment, and that Cuba will always stand by the side of Vietnam.

Over the past days, Cuban media has highlighted contributions by General Secretary Trọng to national construction and development, as well as the friendship and rare fraternity between the two countries. VNS