Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Politics & Laws

Cuban leaders mourn Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 25, 2024 - 07:50
Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that General Secretary Trọng’s passing is a great loss to the Cuban people, saying he himself and other high-ranking leaders of Cuba had chances to meet and work with the Vietnamese leader, a very close comrade, and a sincere brother of the Cuban people.

 

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on July 24 (local time) writes on condolence book for Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana. VNA/VNS Photo

HAVANA - First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on July 24 morning (local time) paid homage to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the Vietnamese Embassy in Havana.

The Cuban leader was accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz; Politburo member, permanent member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee and head of its organisation commission Roberto Morales Ojeda; Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla; Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa; and Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado, among others.

Miguel Díaz-Canel affirmed that General Secretary Trọng’s passing is a great loss to the Cuban people, saying he himself and other high-ranking leaders of Cuba had chances to meet and work with the Vietnamese leader, a very close comrade, and a sincere brother of the Cuban people.

Mentioning the General Secretary’s book titled "Some Theoretical and Practical Issues on Socialism and the Path to Socialism in Việt Nam”, the Cuban leader said it is a valuable reference that he always respectfully places in his office.

Miguel Díaz-Canel recounted that the Party chief enthusiastically promoted the special friendship, strong fraternity, and mutual trust between the two peoples, regardless of his positions.

Writing in the condolence book, the Cuban leader expressed his belief that the  General Secretary’s contributions will forever benefit the Vietnamese Party and people, saying, “forever remembering the sincere friend.” 

For his part, Ambassador Lê Quang Long noted General Secretary Trọng was the only Vietnamese leader to visit the Caribbean nation five times in different positions and that the Party chief was always ready to help Cuba. 

He thanked the high-ranking leaders and people of Cuba for their sentiments towards the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, particularly General Secretary Trọng. He stressed that Cuba is the first country to have announced three days of mourning for the late leader, demonstrating the special fraternity between the two nations.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, PM Manuel Marrero recalled his Việt Nam visit last year and General Secretary Trọng’s sentiments to Cuba, adding the whole Caribbean country is showing its solidarity with Vietnam those days.

Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa also affirmed the entire Party and people of Cuba accompany Vietnam at this moment, and that Cuba will always stand by the side of Vietnam.

Over the past days, Cuban media has highlighted contributions by General Secretary Trọng to national construction and development, as well as the friendship and rare fraternity between the two countries. VNS 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Laws

Việt Nam attends ASEAN meetings within AMM-57 framework in Laos

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, attended the Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission and the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Interface with the Representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Vientiane on July 24.
Politics & Laws

President welcomes Cuban NA President

President Tô Lâm on July 24 received President of the National Assembly (NA) of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez who is in Việt Nam to attend the state funeral of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
Politics & Laws

Vietnamese PM welcomes parliamentary leader of Cuba

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on July 24 received a high-ranking delegation of the Cuban Party and State led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez who is in Vietnam to offer condolences and attend the national funeral for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.
Politics & Laws

NA Chairman hosts reception for Cuban counterpart

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday received President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez who is leading a Cuban delegation to Việt Nam to attend the national funeral of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom