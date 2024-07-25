Vietnamese embassies abroad holds a memorial service for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng

WASHINGTON DC – The Vietnamese Embassy in the United States solemnly held a memorial service and opened a condolence book for General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on July 24 (local time) at the Vietnamese House in Washington DC.

The delegation of officials and staff from the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States, the Defence Attaché Office, the Trade Office, the Office of Science and Technology, the resident office of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam Television (VTV), and the Party cells of Washington DC attended and signed the condolence book.

On behalf of all the officials and staff of the Embassy and the Vietnamese resident agencies and delegates, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng highlighted the significant contributions and great dedication of the General Secretary to the nation's construction and development, as well as the strengthening and purification of the Party, making Việt Nam "never have had the position, potential, prestige, and international standing as it does today."

Regarding diplomacy, the unique "bamboo diplomacy" was strongly promoted, creating historic milestones and substantial changes in Việt Nam’s relations with major partners, including the US.

In memory and following the example of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng committed that all officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US are determined to unite, strive, and wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland and the people.

Representatives from the US government, diplomatic corps, associations, major companies and corporations, and the Vietnamese community attended and signed the condolence book for the General Secretary.

On behalf of the US Department of State, Assistant Secretary of State Dan Kritenbrink expressed profound respect and gratitude for the General Secretary's significant contributions to Việt Nam-US relations.

Kritenbrink affirmed that the strategic vision, leadership role, and sincere sentiments of the General Secretary are an essential foundation for Việt Nam and the US to deepen political trust and achieve outstanding accomplishments over more than a decade, particularly in establishing and upgrading the Comprehensive Partnership and elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He also said that the US Department of State would continue to collaborate with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and efforts initiated by the General Secretary and generations of leaders on both sides to foster bilateral relations.

Chuck Hagel, former Secretary of Defence (2013-2015), and Kelly McKeague, Director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency of the US Department of Defence, highly appreciated the General Secretary's contributions to healing, building trust, and strengthening co-operation between the two countries, emphasising the historical visit of the General Secretary to the US in 2015 and his motto of setting aside the past and looking towards the future as one of the fundamental principles of bilateral relations.

Ambassadors and representatives of ASEAN member countries and many other partner countries also attended and extended their deepest condolences, emphasising that the General Secretary's significant contributions to the cause of nation-building and development in Việt Nam will always be remembered.

A large number of overseas Vietnamese, generations of Vietnamese people studying and working in the US, also attended and expressed their grief for the General Secretary, a devoted leader for the country and people, and an exemplary student of the great President Hồ Chí Minh.

Meanwhile, in a solemn and emotional atmosphere, all officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in Algeria observed a minute of silence to remember and bid farewell to the General Secretary.

Ambassador Trần Quốc Khánh expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the General Secretary and emphasised that the life of General Secretary was a model of steadfast communist values, an outstanding thinker, and a dedicated leader committed to the people.

President of the Algerian Senate, Salah Goudjil, visited to pay respects and extend his deepest condolences over the great loss suffered by the Party, State, Government, and people of Việt Nam.

In the condolence book, Goudjil highlighted that the passing of the General Secretary has caused Việt Nam to lose a wise and steadfast fighter and an exceptional leader whose significant contributions to the country's development in all fields, from politics and diplomacy to the economy and culture, have been proven by history.

Abdelkrim Benmbarek, General Secretary of the National Liberation Front (FLN) Party of Algeria, and Mourad Lamoudi, Member of the Central Committee in charge of Foreign Relations of the FLN Party, also visited the Vietnamese Embassy to pay their respects.

In Cairo, all officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in Egypt, along with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Egypt, observed a minute of silence to remember and bid farewell to the General Secretary.

Ambassador Nguyễn Huy Dũng expressed deep gratitude for the significant contributions of the General Secretary to the Party, the country, and the happiness of the people throughout his life.

On behalf of all the officials and staff of the embassy, Dũng pledged before the spirit of the General Secretary to exert all efforts to excellently fulfil all duties entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people; to learn from and follow the bright example of the General Secretary; to wholeheartedly serve the country and the nation; and to successfully implement the diplomatic policies and the "bamboo diplomacy" style of Việt Nam.

Many diplomatic and international delegations in Egypt, as well as representatives from the Egyptian Presidency and the Arab League (AL), visited to pay respects and signed the condolence book in memory of the General Secretary. VNS