President urges effective commendation ahead of major national anniversaries

HÀ NỘI — President Tô Lâm has called for addressing challenges and finding effective solutions to honouring organisations and individuals who rendered service to the nation, especially during wartime and the past four decades of renewal.

During a working session in Hà Nội on Wednesday, the President underscored the significance of the year 2025.

The next year will mark several important anniversaries, including the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3), the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

With these milestones approaching, numerous tasks and challenges in emulation and commendation are ahead, he said.

President Lâm agreed on the need for a thorough review of the 10-year implementation of the Politburo's Directive on continuing emulation and commendation reform, with a focus on the work in the nearly four decades of national renewal.

He noted the work should aim to duly honour the contributions of officials and people.

He proposed that the Central Emulation and Commendation Council advise the Politburo to issue a new directive, not only for the upcoming National Patriotic Emulation Congress but also for the centenary celebrations of the CPV and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Looking ahead, he tasked the council and the Ministry of Home Affairs with reviewing the list of veteran officials who have made significant contributions to the country to make recommendations to the Politburo and the Secretariat, ensuring timely and meaningful recognition in major national anniversaries.

According to the council's report, since 2021, seven national emulation movements have been launched by the Prime Minister, chairman of the council.

A national conference was held last year to honour exemplary models in celebration of the 75th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s appeal for patriotic emulation.

Various ministries, agencies and localities have developed plans and conducted numerous activities to encourage, motivate, and replicate role models through various means. — VNS