Việt Nam Coast Guard vessel visits Philippines

QUẢNG NAM — The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG)’s Vessel CSB 8002 departed from the Kỳ Hà Port in Tam Quang Commune, the central province of Quảng Nam, on Wednesday for a visit to the Philippines.

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Senior Lieutenant Colonel Hoàng Quốc Đạt, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard Region 2 Command, will engage in various activities including sports exchanges, cultural and historical site tours in Manila, and joint training exercises focusing on search and rescue operations and maritime safety together with the Philippine Coast Guard.

This trip underscores Việt Nam's commitment to a foreign defence policy of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. It also reaffirms the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State of safeguarding sovereignty, ensuring security, and maintaining order in the nation’s maritime zones in association with economic development promotion.

The visit provides an opportunity for the forces of both nations to exchange information, share best practices in maritime law enforcement, and strengthen the friendship and cooperation to step up joint search and rescue operations. — VNS