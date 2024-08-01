Việt Nam, India release joint statement on strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

NEW DELHI — Việt Nam and India have released a joint statement on strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries following the talks between Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday, as part of the former's State visit to India.

Below is the full text of the joint statement:

1. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Việt Nam, H.E. Phạm Minh Chính paid a State Visit to India from 30 July - 01 August 2024. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính was accompanied by a high level official delegation including Ministers and leaders of many ministries of Việt Nam.

2. On 01 August 2024, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and he visited Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. This was followed by bilateral talks between the two Prime Ministers. Thereafter, the Prime Ministers witnessed the signing and exchange of bilateral documents. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the banquet hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on President of India H.E. Droupadi Murmu and the Vice President of India H.E. Jagdeep Dhankhar. External Affairs Minister of India H.E. S. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also delivered a policy speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs and addressed at the Việt Nam - India Business Forum and held discussions with Indian businesses.

POLITICAL RELATION

3. The delegation level talks between Việt Nam and India were held in a warm, cordial and friendly atmosphere. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a historic third term and expressed his belief that India would continue strong development course and have an increasingly greater role and position in the international arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

4. The leaders reviewed the deep-rooted and long-standing friendship between India and Việt Nam and expressed their satisfaction with the strong development of bilateral relations since the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016. The leaders agreed to continue the effective implementation of the outcomes of high level talks and visits in recent years, including the India - Việt Nam Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People in 2020, and the outcomes of the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on 01 August 2024 in New Delhi, among others.

5. The leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges at all levels. The leaders agreed that the current geo-political realities call for closer cooperation between India and Việt Nam. They recognised convergence in their world view and expressed support for a greater voice and role for Global South in international affairs. The leaders agreed to further strengthen the Việt Nam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas.

6. On the basis of the existing excellent bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges at all levels.

7. The leaders appreciated multi-dimensional institutional mechanisms between the two countries in the fields of foreign policy, security and maritime domain, defence cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, healthcare, civil aviation, information and communication technology, science & technology including space & nuclear technology, tourism and culture. They agreed to intensify and strengthen the bilateral dialogue in various domains, including the Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Science and Technology for mutual benefit. They welcomed the signing of the Plan of Action for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the period of 2024-2028.

ECONOMIC, TRADE AND INVESTMENT COOPERATION

8. As two rapidly growing economies, the leaders of India and Việt Nam agreed to reinforce cooperation at the level of governments and businesses for increasing two-way trade, investment and technological partnership. The leaders agreed to further elevate trade from the present level of around US$15 billion. Both sides also agreed on the need for closer cooperation on removing trade barriers with a view to facilitating and enhancing bilateral trade. They concurred that the ongoing review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should generate a more user-friendly, simple and trade facilitative regime for both countries.

9. The leaders agreed to continue efforts to promote investment flows between the two countries. Việt Nam welcomed investment from India in infrastructure, high technology, source technology, clean technology, information technology, support and manufacturing industries, textile, automobile and materials industry, green agriculture, smart agriculture, innovation and startups, semi-conductors, renewable energy and energy conservation projects, electricity generation, biogas and polyester fabrics, among others, in Việt Nam. India welcomed investment from Việt Nam in agriculture, agro-processing, aquaculture, wood processing, urban development and infrastructure, production of bamboo and forestry products, hospitality and tourism, digital technology, e-vehicles, healthcare and services in India. This mutual commitment aims to further strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

10. India welcomed Việt Nam’s decision to join the Coalition on the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and early completion of domestic procedures to officially join the International Solar Alliance. Việt Nam appreciated India’s Global Bio-fuel Alliance initiative.

11. As two coastal countries in the region, they agreed to bolster cooperation in oceanography, marine sciences and blue economy, as well as in capacity building in this area. The leaders also reiterated their mutually beneficial cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including exploration and production in Việt Nam’s continental shelf.

12. The leaders agreed to enhance sharing of experiences in building regulations and policies supporting the promotion of e-commerce and digital economy. Support businesses from both sides to participate in e-commerce and digital platforms to take advantage of e-commerce in improving export capacity and participating in regional and global value chains in a sustainable way. They also encourage relevant government agencies and businesses of both sides to explore cooperation opportunities in green economy, circular economy, digital economy and critical industries such as rare earth elements, semi-conductor, nano materials.

DEFENCE AND SECURITY COOPERATION

13. The leaders commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Việt Nam Defence Partnership towards 2030 and strengthening of defence cooperation between the two countries in recent years covering dialogues, training and capacity building cooperation, exchange of best practices, exercises, defence policy and industry cooperation. They agreed to further enhance defence cooperation based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries which will also contribute to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

14. The leaders agreed to continue enhancing cooperation in various areas including human resource development and maintaining collaboration in peace-keeping operations, hydrography, cybersecurity, information sharing, strategic research, maritime security, maritime safety, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and emergency response and relief.

15. The leaders agreed for the early operationalisation of the Implementing Arrangement on Hydrography and forming a Joint Committee.

16. The leaders welcomed the signing of Loan Agreement under US$ 300 million Line of Credit extended by the Government of India to the Government of Việt Nam for defence procurement.

INNOVATION AND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION

17. The leaders reiterated the significance of digital technologies and encouraged the development of a framework to promote bilateral cooperation in financial innovation and digital payments between Việt Nam and India.

18. Recognising the national priorities of both countries for digital transformation and energy transition, the leaders decided to encourage greater exchanges and cooperation in areas such as digital public infrastructure, space technology applications, renewable energy, biotechnology and disaster resilience technologies.

19. The leaders noted with satisfaction the ongoing collaboration in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy and agreed to intensify follow-up on various avenues of further cooperation emerging from the 3rd India-Viet Nam Joint Committee Meeting on atomic energy.

20. They welcomed the progress towards the establishment of ASEAN-India tracking, data reception station and data processing facility in Việt Nam.

DEVELOPMENT, CULTURE, TOURISM COOPERATION AND PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGES

21. The leaders appreciated bilateral development cooperation under the framework of Mekong-Ganga Cooperation through quick impact projects, ITEC training and educational scholarships. They appreciated the establishment of Centre of Excellence for Software Development and Training at the Posts & Telecommunications Institute of Technology, Hồ Chí Minh City with Indian cooperation. They also welcomed the establishment of Army Software Park at Telecommunications University, Nha Trang with support of the Government of India.

22. The leaders encouraged greater student, faculty and research exchanges between universities, think-tanks and other institutions of the two countries in the context of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ and Việt Nam’s vision to become a high-income developed country by 2045. They also supported collaboration among institutions on issues of interest to Global South.

23. They appreciated increase in direct flights between the two countries which have expanded two-way travel and tourism flows. They encouraged further increase in connectivity and tourism between India and Viet Nam.

24. Recalling historical and heritage bonds between the two countries, the leaders encouraged greater exchange of Buddhist scholars, monks, pilgrims, students, and in this direction welcomed the ongoing development of Buddhist and other spiritual sites and institutions. Việt Nam appreciated India’s commitment for the restoration and conservation of Mỹ Sơn UNESCO World Heritage Site and the work done by Archaeological Survey of India in the A, H and K Blocks as well as the forthcoming project in the F Block.

25. India appreciated Việt Nam’s support for the annual organisation of the International Day of Yoga in a large number of Vietnamese cities and provinces. The leaders expressed support for greater cooperation among yoga institutions of the two countries and the bilateral exchanges in the field of traditional medicine, including the field of medicinal plants. They also agreed to enhance cultural exchange and media cooperation between the two countries.

REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

26. The leaders agreed on the key role of ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture for regional peace, stability and prosperity. They supported further strengthening of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which complements bilateral relations with respective Member States. The leaders appreciated the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity in the Region which provide opportunities for further cooperation between the AOIP and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. They agreed to continue strengthening cooperation and mutual support at all international fora. India appreciated Việt Nam’s consistent support for India’s permanent membership in the reformed United Nations Security Council.

27. Underlining the link between prosperity and security, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea (East Sea as known in Việt Nam), while pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to threat or use of force. Both leaders underscored the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities by claimants and all other states, and avoidance of actions that could further complicate the situation or escalate disputes affecting peace and stability. Both leaders emphasized the legal framework set out by the UNCLOS within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and legitimate interests over maritime zones. Both leaders further called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the substantive negotiations towards the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations including those not party to these negotiations.

28. Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They stressed the importance of international collaboration in combating this menace in accordance with international law, particularly the principles of the United Nations Charter, and reiterated their commitment to joint efforts in this endeavour.

29. The leaders welcomed the signing of various bilateral cooperation documents, which are annexed.

30. The Prime Minister of Việt Nam appreciated the arrangements for the visit and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of India to visit Việt Nam.

New Delhi 01 August 2024

List of India-Việt Nam Agreements/MoUs/Annoucements