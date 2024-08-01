Navy commemorates martyrs and citizens who gave their lives in the first victory

QUẢNG NINH A ceremony to commemorate the heroes and martyrs who bravely fought and gave their lives in the battles on August 2 and 5, 1964 was held on Thursday in Cửa Lục beach of Bãi Cháy, Hạ Long City.

Jointly organised by the Việt Nam People's Navy and Quảng Ninh Province, this event marks the first victory of the Việt Nam People's Navy.

Recalling the victory, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Bổng, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Navy, emphasised that the victory demonstrated the political and spiritual strength of the entire nation, as well as the resolve and capability of the Navy and the people of the north to fight and win.

This victory was the first notable achievement of the force nine years after it was established, marking the beginning of a glorious combat history for the heroic Việt Nam People's Navy.

It also represented the first victory of the military and the people of the north in the resistance war against the United States.

In this battle, many officers, soldiers, and citizens bravely fell and were wounded, among them, 78 naval officers and soldiers were killed.

Their blood soaked the sacred soil and waters of the nation's islands and seas, adding glory to the flag of the Party, illuminating the image of 'President Hồ Chí Minh's soldiers' and enhancing the proud history of the heroic Việt Nam People's Army. These individuals embodied the shining examples of revolutionary heroism, selfless sacrifice for the country and the people.

In a solemn and respectful atmosphere, the delegates revisited the past victory, remembering and expressing boundless gratitude to the previous generations, thereby recognising the significant responsibility in the current mission of building and defending the country.

Lieutenant General Bổng noted that the global and regional situation continues to evolve in complex and unpredictable ways and so the task of protecting maritime and island sovereignty imposes new and urgent demands on the Navy.

Under that circumstance, he added, the Navy must thoroughly grasp the resolutions and directives of the Party, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence. It must also uphold the glorious traditions of the Army, the Navy and the victorious first battle, fostering unity and coordination, continuously improving overall quality, and combat readiness and strength to excellently fulfil its core mission of firmly protecting the sacred sovereignty of the nation's seas and continental shelf, deserving the trust and love of the Party, the State, the Army and the people. VNS