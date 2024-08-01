Indian PM Modi chairs welcome ceremony for Vietnamese PM

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over an official welcome ceremony for visiting Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on Thursday morning.

At the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played by a military band, followed by PM Chính reviewing the Indian Armed Forces' guard of honour. Afterwards, the two PMs introduced the members of their respective delegations to each other.

The state visit marks PM Chính's first trip to India in his capacity as head of the Vietnamese government, and the first one by a Vietnamese PM to India in a decade.

It aims to strengthen political trust and deepen multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and India, driving their comprehensive strategic partnership toward tangible and effective outcomes in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economy, trade, and investment.

The trip also provides an opportunity for both nations to share their stances on regional and international security and strategic issues, affirming their mutual support within multilateral forums of common interest.

Also on the morning of August 1, PM Chính and the Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath in tribute of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial complex in New Delhi.

In the guestbook, PM Chính wrote that the ideology of Gandhi – the "great soul" of the Indian people – will forever resonate as an eternal symphony in the hearts and minds of the people of India, Việt Nam, and other countries around the world. — VNS