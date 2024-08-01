Việt Nam, China’s Hong Kong enhance cooperation in key areas

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang suggested that Việt Nam and China’s Hong Kong work together to enhance the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in key areas such as economic and trade relations, investment, finance, tourism, law enforcement and citizen protection.

He made this statement on Thursday during talks with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee Ka-chiu, during his official visit to Việt Nam from July 31 to August 2.

Deputy PM Quang warmly welcomed Chief Executive Lee on his first official visit to Việt Nam and expressed confidence that the visit would mark an important milestone, making a tangible contribution to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between Việt Nam and Hong Kong.

He congratulated Hong Kong on its significant achievements, which have continued to strengthen and enhance Hong Kong’s position as a leading economic, financial, trade, science and technology hub in the region and globally.

The Deputy PM affirmed that Việt Nam always supports and encourages local ministries and sectors to deepen and enhance friendly exchanges and comprehensive cooperation with Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Lee expressed his pleasure at making his first official visit to Việt Nam. He emphasised that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region places great importance on the mutually beneficial relationship with Việt Nam and is ready to advance cooperation in various fields to achieve deeper and more effective results, benefiting the people and businesses of both Hong Kong and Việt Nam.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the robust development and positive results of Việt Nam-Hong Kong relations, with economic and trade cooperation, investment and tourism continuing to stand out.

Việt Nam is currently Hong Kong’s second-largest trade partner in ASEAN and its seventh-largest trade partner globally. In turn Hong Kong is Việt Nam’s seventh-largest trade partner and fifth-largest investor.

The two sides agreed to continue exploring and leveraging the opportunities, potential and advantages of both Việt Nam and Hong Kong, expanding the scope of cooperation to achieve mutually beneficial and developmental goals.

Deputy PM Quang welcomed Hong Kong’s corporations and businesses to actively engage in the Vietnamese market, undertake high-quality investment projects and increase the import of goods from Việt Nam.

He also urged Hong Kong to continue supporting and facilitating the stable education and employment of the Vietnamese community and to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students.

Furthermore, the Deputy PM suggested enhancing cooperation within multilateral mechanisms and forums, with particular emphasis on Hong Kong's support and close coordination during Việt Nam's hosting of APEC 2027.

Chief Executive Lee welcomed Việt Nam's participation in the 9th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong and encouraged Hong Kong businesses to expand their investment cooperation in Việt Nam.

He also proposed enhancing exchanges between the two sides in areas such as finance, trade, investment in transportation services, the digital and green economies and science and technology.

He emphasised leveraging Hong Kong's role as a super connector to further develop and make economic cooperation between the two sides more effective and substantial.

Chief Executive Lee also expressed a desire to further promote people-to-people exchanges, tourism and educational training, and to advance cooperation in multilateral forums.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Lee extended a formal invitation for Deputy PM Quang to visit Hong Kong.

At the end of the talks, the Deputy PM and the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region witnessed the signing of cooperation documents between the two sides in the fields of finance, trade, investment and aviation. — VNS