Politics & Laws

Remembering a visionary leader

August 01, 2024 - 17:28
A dedicated communist soldier, an exceptional leader and a person of great courage, compassion and intellect. Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary, died on July 19. He was 80 years old. Nguyễn Phú Trọng was deeply respected by political leaders around the world and loved by all in Việt Nam. In this special Việt Nam News production, look back at his life and career, and hear from people young and old who he inspired to lead better lives.

