Remembering a visionary leader

A dedicated communist soldier, an exceptional leader and a person of great courage, compassion and intellect. Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary, died on July 19. He was 80 years old. Nguyễn Phú Trọng was deeply respected by political leaders around the world and loved by all in Việt Nam. In this special Việt Nam News production, look back at his life and career, and hear from people young and old who he inspired to lead better lives.
The next year will mark several important anniversaries, including the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, and the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Independence Day.
The 15th National Assembly has accomplished a substantial amount of work across legislation, supervision, and decision-making, addressing critical national and foreign affairs, said the top legislator.
Việt Nam's Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have established a working group for the implementation of AZEC.
"I can say that one of the most important deliverables of this mission has been decision to start working from today onwards towards upgrading our relationship," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Việt Nam and the EU will celebrate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.