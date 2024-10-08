PM Phạm Minh Chính meets with Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone

VIENTIANE - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on Tuesday as part of his visit to the neighbouring country and participation in the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related high-level meetings.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone for the warm and thoughtful reception extended to the Vietnamese delegation. He reaffirmed that Việt Nam placed great importance and priority on its special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, and is consistently working to strengthen and deepen the relationship.

Chính said that ties between the two countries had reached the highest level of mutual trust, with increasingly effective cooperation in areas such as economics, trade, defence and security, as well as in cultural and tourism exchanges. He emphasised that the current meeting offered an excellent opportunity for both Prime Ministers to discuss specific measures to implement the directives of the two Politburos, following their meeting nearly a month earlier.

Looking ahead, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the need for both sides to enhance cooperation in key areas such as digital transformation, green transition, the circular economy, high-tech agriculture and food security. He also highlighted the importance of training a high-quality workforce and protecting historic sites that symbolise the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos. He encouraged Laos to continue supporting Vietnamese businesses operating in the country.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister commended Laos for its thorough preparations for the ASEAN Summits and praised its role as ASEAN Chair in 2024. He expressed hope for closer cooperation between the two countries and within ASEAN to maintain solidarity and consensus on regional issues. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to collaborate with Laos and other ASEAN nations to ensure the success of the upcoming ASEAN Summits and the 45th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45), enhancing Laos’ reputation and ASEAN unity.

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone concurred with Prime Minister Chính’s assessment of the bilateral relationship. He expressed deep gratitude for Việt Nam’s unwavering support in Laos’ struggle for national liberation and its ongoing development. He highlighted the mutual assistance both countries extended to each other in the face of recent natural disasters, reflecting the strong bonds between the two nations. He reaffirmed the Lao government’s commitment to working closely with Việt Nam to implement Vietnamese investment projects in Laos effectively and on schedule.

Looking ahead, the two Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen coordination in implementing high-level agreements, including the outcomes of recent meetings between the two Politburos. They reiterated the importance of continuing to exchange delegations at all levels to consolidate their strong political ties. Additionally, they pledged to enhance cooperation in ensuring security, social order and safety, and to deepen collaboration in defence, infrastructure connectivity, transport, investment and tourism.

Given the complex global landscape with intertwined challenges and opportunities, the two leaders underscored the value of Việt Nam-Laos and Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia solidarity. They agreed to continue working with Cambodia to make trilateral cooperation more substantive and effective, meeting the practical needs of all three countries and aligning with their development goals for the new era.

PM Chính also met with Lao National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane and attended the 2024 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS).VNS