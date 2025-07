HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Ilie Bolojan on his election as Prime Minister of Romania.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his congratulations to Oana Silvia Toiu on her election as Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. – VNS