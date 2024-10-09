Việt Nam seeks Japan's cooperation in hydrogen energy development

TOKYO — Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vũ Chi Mai held a working session with a delegation from the National Innovation Centre (NIC) led by its Deputy Director Đỗ Tiến Thịnh on Tuesday, with the aim of deploying the hydrogen energy development strategy to 2030, with a vision until 2050.

Mai highlighted the advantages and benefits of Japan in implementing the strategy, Fukuoka's and Kyushu's strengths in hydrogen development and the importance of collaboration between the agencies and organisations of both countries in advancing hydrogen energy development.

She pledged to support the NIC and the Ministry of Planning and Investment in seeking Japanese partners to help Việt Nam build and implement the hydrogen energy policy, training high-quality human resources, and cooperating in hydrogen technology transfer.

Dr. Phạm Hùng Cường, a searcher at the International Research Centre for Hydrogen Energy (IRCHE) at Kyushu University, briefed participants on the history and advanced technologies of the centre, Japan’s hydrogen development strategy with a vision to 2050 as well as potential cooperation with Việt Nam in training human resources and supporting the establishment of a hydrogen research laboratory at the NIC.

Meanwhile, Thịnh underlined the NIC's nine development orientations with the mission to gather and connect to build a complete innovation ecosystem nationwide, providing support for businesses in this regard, focusing on three pillars, namely artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, and hydrogen technology.

He expressed his hope that the Consul General and the Consulate General will continue to support the NIC in connecting with the IRCHE for collaborative research to establish a hydrogen research laboratory, train high-quality human resources in hydrogen, and organising scientific workshops on hydrogen in Japan and Việt Nam.

The same day, the NIC delegation paid a working trip to the IRCHE at the Kyushu University. — VNS