Home Politics & Laws

Việt Nam, Sri Lanka eye stronger cooperation

October 18, 2023 - 20:01
President Thưởng suggested deepening cooperation in other potential fields such as tourism, education-training, culture, religion, and people-to-people exchanges.

 

President Võ Văn Thưởng (right) had talks with Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe in Beijing on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiến Trung 

 

BEIJING — Việt Nam attaches importance to developing its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Sri Lanka, and wants to further promote the relationship for the benefit of their people, President Võ Văn Thưởng told his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

At the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka will soon overcome difficulties to achieve more socio-economic achievements.

The two leaders acknowledged positive development steps in the bilateral relationship, especially in education-training, religion, and people-to-people exchanges, saying financial cooperation has also made new progress as they have completed legal procedures for the signing of an agreement on cooperation and mutual support in customs.

President Thưởng suggested the two countries expand collaboration across spheres, effectively implement existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and facilitate the operations of their businesses, thereby enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties.

The leaders agreed to ask the foreign ministers of the two countries, who are also co-chairs of the Việt Nam-Sri Lanka Joint Committee, to soon organise annual meetings of the committee in order to foster cooperation in all realms, including economy-trade-investment.

President Thưởng also suggested deepening cooperation in other potential fields such as tourism, education-training, culture, religion, and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, President Wickremesinghe congratulated Việt Nam on its important socio-economic achievements and stated that Sri Lanka always wishes to strengthen its relations with Việt Nam.

Sri Lanka hopes to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said.

He agreed with President Thưởng's suggestions to forge the bilateral cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, cultural exchanges, religion, and tourism.

Both leaders emphasised that Việt Nam and Sri Lanka will strengthen cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this occasion, President Thưởng invited President Wickremesinghe to visit Việt Nam again soon. The President of Sri Lanka accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS

