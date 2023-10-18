President meets top Chinese legislator in Beijing

BEIJING — President Võ Văn Thưởng met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji in Beijing on Wednesday, the first day of his trip to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

At the meeting, Thưởng stressed that besides attending the third BRF, his trip is also aimed at continuing to concretise and implement the common conception reached by the top leaders of both parties and countries during the visit to China by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in late October last year.

The Vietnamese President affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always consider building and developing a good relationship with the Chinese Party, State and people as a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy. In response, Zhao stressed that the friendly relationship with Việt Nam is always valued by the Chinese Party, Government, and people, and is a top priority in China's neighbouring diplomacy.

Discussing measures to promote bilateral relations in the near future, President Thưởng proposed both sides increase all-level contacts, strengthen political trust and improve the quality and efficiency of their cooperation in all areas with a focus on promoting balanced and sustainable trade growth. He suggested China increase the import of Vietnamese goods, particularly farm produce, and promote investment cooperation and multi-modal transport connectivity with Việt Nam. The leader also recommended enhancing people-to-people exchanges, with an emphasis on cultural exchange and tourism cooperation.

Lauding these proposals, Zhao affirmed that China wants to maintain high-level exchanges and work together to determine the major directions for collaboration between the two parties and countries in the time to come. He suggested both sides deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, with the strategic connectivity between the Two Corridors, One Belt framework and the Belt and Road Initiative as the top priority. It is also necessary to promote economic and trade ties, infrastructure development, and people-to-people exchanges to achieve even greater results, he noted.

Thưởng said the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the NPC should expand exchanges, cooperation, and experience sharing in law building, supervision, anti-corruption, and the development and improvement of Socialist rule-of-law states. Zhao proposed the two lawmaking bodies strengthen friendly exchanges, deepen collaboration in various areas, and coordinate closely and effectively at multilateral parliamentary forums.

Regarding maritime issues, the leaders agreed to carry out the high-level common conception and exercise proper control and addressing of differences, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the region. President Thưởng proposed that both sides respect each other's legitimate interests, abide by international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and avoid allowing maritime issues to affect the bilateral relationship. — VNS