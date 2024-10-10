Leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on capital city’s Liberation Day

HÀ NỘI — Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and laid a wreath at his mausoleum on October 10, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day.

Prominent among them were National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former State President Trương Tấn Sang, and many Poliburo members.

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude for the late leader who devoted his whole life for the nation and led the people to glorious victories.

Throughout his revolutionary life, President Hồ Chí Minh held a special affection and concern for the development of the capital city. His thoughts and teachings have been invaluable legacies and served as guiding principles for the municipal Party Committee, administration, and people, contributing to building Hà Nội into a more prosperous and modern city.

The delegation also laid a wreath and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bắc Sơn street near the mausoleum. — VNS