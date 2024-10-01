Top leader visits school named after late President Hồ Chí Minh in Ulaanbaatar

ULAANBAATAR — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday visited Inter-Level School No.14 named after President Hồ Chí Minh in the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, as part of his ongoing state visit to Mongolia.

Lâm laid flowers at the statue of the late leader and toured the space commemorating him on the school campus.

Writing on a memory book, he expressed his delight to visit the school, one of the major national schools of Mongolia which has trained many talents for the North Asian country.

He showed his hopes that the school's teachers and students will continue promoting their glorious tradition, completing their tasks and missions, meeting the expectation of Mongolian people, deserving its name, and contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The school currently has about 6,000 students and 238 teachers and staff. One of the typical activities of the school is to honour the great career of President Hồ Chí Minh and the school's students also learn about the culture and customs of the Vietnamese people.

The Vietnamese leader and delegation were treated with art performances featuring Mongolian traditional culture and honouring President Hồ Chí Minh. On this occasion, the school launched a painting, photo and literature contest on the topic of exploring the Vietnamese nation.

Principal Gungaajav thanked the Vietnamese people for the warm sentiments and support that they have given to the school, helping it improve the studying environment for students.

Lâm said he is moved to visit the school on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Mongolia diplomatic relations and the 75th founding anniversary of the school.

He said that beloved President Hồ Chí Minh devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation of Việt Nam, contributing to the common struggle of nations for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress in the world.

President Hồ Chí Minh was the first leader of Việt Nam to pay an official visit to Mongolia in 1955, together with Mongolian leaders to lay firm foundation for the friendship between the two countries, opening up a period of development and solidarity between the two nations.

The top leader shared he is delighted at the fact that it is one of the leading schools, exemplifying modern and advanced general education in Mongolia, and has trained many leaders and talents for the country. He also noted that the school serves as one of the symbols for the fine traditional friendship between the two countries.

Lâm wishes the school's administration, teachers, and students good health, joy and continued successes in their noble mission for the prosperous and happy future of Mongolia and its people.

Lâm presented US$50,000 from the Vietnamese Party and State to support the school in upgrading its teaching equipment in preparation for the new 2024-25 academic year. Meanwhile, the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Hà Nội also provided gifts, and the Việt Nam National University - Hà Nội awarded scholarships to the school.

Established in 1949, the school is one of the key institutions for training talents for Mongolia. To mark the 90th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh in 1980, Mongolia decided to name the school after him. — VNS