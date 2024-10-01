Top leader visits embassy, meets with Vietnamese community in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Mongolia on Tuesday, as part of his state visit to the country.

Lâm stated that his trip is of important significance, as it takes place in the context that the bilateral relationship is at its best, mutual understanding and trust between the two countries' people are deepening, and cooperation in various fields such as politics, defence, security, economy, and tourism is expanding, achieving tangible results in recent times.

The two sides freshly announced the establishment of a comprehensive partnership on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations, and discussed major measures to promote the ties in a deeper, more effective, practical, and long-term manner, he said.

Regarding the Vietnamese community in Mongolia, the top leader emphasised that the community needs to continue promoting the spirit of solidarity, strive to grow stronger, actively integrate, comply with Mongolia's law, and contribute to the host country’s development and the Việt Nam-Mongolia comprehensive partnership.

He urged the Vietnamese Embassy in Mongolia to uphold its role as a bridge connecting the two countries and their ministries and sectors to effectively implement agreements between the high-ranking leaders of the two nations, including a joint statement on the establishment of the Việt Nam-Mongolia comprehensive partnership; and coordinate to effectively promote all-around cooperation.

The embassy was also asked to well perform community-related affairs and citizen protection in the country.

Ambassador Nguyễn Tuấn Thành reported that there are currently around 900 Vietnamese people living in Mongolia.

Previously, the top leader and the delegation visited a memorial site dedicated to late President Hồ Chí Minh in Mongolia. — VNS