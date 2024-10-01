Việt Nam and Mongolia promote agriculture, industry, logistics cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Mongolia need to closely coordinate to facilitate market access for agricultural products, especially livestock, and cooperation in minerals, construction, logistics, digital transformation, green and clean energy.

Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm made these remarks at a meeting with economic organisations of Mongolia held on Tuesday in Ulan Bator, within the framework of his State visit to Mongolia.

In addition to delegations of Vietnamese and Mongolian officials, the meeting also featured the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry and leaders of ten large Mongolian enterprises in the fields of import and export (food, beverages, household products, consumer goods), energy, minerals, transportation, logistics, tourism, education, agriculture and banking.

The top leader highly appreciated that the two countries have recently organised many activities to enhance cooperation between economic agencies and enterprises, contributing to promoting their economic cooperation.

Lâm emphasised that economic and trade cooperation has seen bilateral trade turnover reaching more than US$120 million in 2023.

But he stressed there is still have much room for expansion.

In the future, Việt Nam will focus on implementing digital economic transformation, green growth, development of science and technology and innovation to integrate deeply in the global supply chain.

At the same time, Việt Nam will promote investment in developing strategic infrastructure, continue to create a favourable investment and business environment for enterprises.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Dorjkhand Togmid emphasised that the event is a valuable opportunity for economic organisations and large enterprises of Mongolia to share their aspirations with the senior leaders of Việt Nam, finding opportunities to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Việt Nam.

Representatives of Mongolian economic organisations also offered proposals to promote cooperation, expand trade and investment in various fields and share information on policies and development potential of each country.

Learning about introducing production and business activities along with those proposals, Lâm affirmed that the State and Government of Việt Nam always welcome Mongolian enterprises to increase trade and investment cooperation.

He added that Vietnamese ministries and branches always create all favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including Mongolian enterprises, to do business effectively. — VNS