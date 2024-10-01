Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

VN’s first integrated petrochemical complex comes into operation

October 01, 2024 - 13:47
LSP will produce various petrochemical products, including essential plastic resins such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), to serve customers both domestically and internationally. 

 

The Long Sơn petrochemical complex in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. — Photo courtesy of SCG

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Long Sơn Petrochemicals has announced the start of commercial operations at Việt Nam’s first integrated petrochemical complex in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu. 

The Long Sơn Petrochemical (LSP) complex will produce various petrochemical products, including essential plastic resins such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), to serve customers both domestically and internationally. 

Plastic resins from the complex will help lessen imported polyolefin products and enhance competitiveness for downstream businesses along the value chain. Also, they are building blocks for various industries including packaging, agriculture, electrical appliances and automotive.

Kulachet Dharachandra, General Director of LSP, said: “ We believe that the commencement of LSP will bring growth to long-term economic and enhance competitive advantages to the petrochemical and plastic industry in Việt Nam.

"However, in response to the continued global petrochemical industry downturn and volatile crude oil prices that contributing to high raw material costs, LSP will optimise its operation mode, and accelerating operational excellence.” 

LSP is a subsidiary of SCG Chemicals (SCGC) and a member of Thai SCG Group. It has a total investment capital of more than US$5 billion.

To enhance competitiveness, LSP plans to increase operational flexibility by expanding the range of raw materials used in production. This strategy will allow for better cost management in line with market conditions and help mitigate the impact of raw material price fluctuations. — VNS

 

 

LSP petrochemical complex SCG

see also

More on this story

Economy

PM Chính applauds Meta's contributions to Việt Nam-US ties

The Government leader called for its stronger coordination with local authorities in preventing toxic information, the advertising of illegal services and online fraud, devising measures for protecting social media users, and adhering to local law, including tax rules.
Economy

Boosting Việt Nam-China trade and industrial cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên had a working session with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing on September 30 as part of the Vietnamese official’s trip to China for the 13th meeting of the Việt Nam-China Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation.
Economy

Việt Nam is Asia’s rising star in global travel trends: Yandex Ads

Việt Nam, with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and affordable prices, has become a prominent player in global travel trends, attracting significant interest from international travelers, especially those from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as detailed in a recent report by Yandex Ads.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom