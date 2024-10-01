Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

China spends US$21mn importing Việt Nam's pangasius fish maws

October 01, 2024 - 15:02
According to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), China had imported US$21 million worth of pangasius fish maws from Việt Nam as of the end of August.

 

Workers classify raw pangasius for processing and export. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Value-added pangasius products, including dried fish maws and fish skin snacks, are increasingly popular among international consumers, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP). 

As of the end of August 2024, exports of dried pangasius fish maws had reached US$58 million with China the largest buyer.

In the first eight months of this year, this country had imported $21 million worth of the product, accounting for 36 per cent of Việt Nam’s total export value for this product.

Currently, 12 Vietnamese companies are supplying to the Chinese market.

Over the past two years, China has increased its purchase of the snack to compensate for a supply shortage from Mexico, boosting revenues for many Vietnamese enterprises.

“Fish maw is not only a delicacy prized in China, but also a symbol of success, prosperity and wealth in the country,” said VASEP.

“Therefore, the product is often used as a gift at important events in China."

Prices for fish maws in China can range from US$450 to $1,000 per kilogramme. 

VASEP added that Mexico used to be China’s top choice but due to certain endemic fish species facing extinction and tighter regulations in Mexico, China has gradually shifted its focus to Southeast Asia, significantly increasing purchases from Việt Nam.

In the seafood industry, pangasius fish maws were once considered a by-product with little value. They are now relatively expensive due to the intricate processing involved. To produce one kilogramme of dried fish maws, five to seven kilogrammes of fresh fish are required.

In addition to China, Việt Nam exports to Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

The potential for Việt Nam’s dried fish maw export remains huge, but the shortage of input materials is a big challenge, according to VASEP. — VNS

tra fish export brazil vasep China agriculture and fishery exports

see also

More on this story

Economy

PM Chính applauds Meta's contributions to Việt Nam-US ties

The Government leader called for its stronger coordination with local authorities in preventing toxic information, the advertising of illegal services and online fraud, devising measures for protecting social media users, and adhering to local law, including tax rules.
Economy

Boosting Việt Nam-China trade and industrial cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên had a working session with China's Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing on September 30 as part of the Vietnamese official’s trip to China for the 13th meeting of the Việt Nam-China Committee for Economic and Trade Cooperation.
Economy

Việt Nam is Asia’s rising star in global travel trends: Yandex Ads

Việt Nam, with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and affordable prices, has become a prominent player in global travel trends, attracting significant interest from international travelers, especially those from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as detailed in a recent report by Yandex Ads.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom