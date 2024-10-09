Việt Nam, Singapore strengthen cooperation in transnational crime combat

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Lương Tam Quang met with visiting Permanent Secretary of Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs Aubeck Kam in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the two ministries have actively implemented various cooperation activities, including high-level delegation exchanges and collaboration in combating drug trafficking and cybercrime, and in emergency response. Their 2018 cooperation agreement on transnational crime prevention and control remains a crucial legal framework for competent agencies to step up cooperation in the areas of shared concern.

Expressing his gratitude to the Singaporean ministry for its training programmes for Vietnamese public security officers, Quang proposed that both sides maintain all-level delegation exchanges to share information and enhance political trust.

He also recommended completing legal documents to facilitate collaboration in law enforcement, and suggested signing, amending and supplementing the cooperation agreement on transnational crime prevention and fight, and the agreements on extradition, and the transfer of sentenced persons.

The ministries should also continue supporting and consulting each other at multilateral forums to reach consensus on matters of mutual concerns, contributing to peace, stability, and development of both countries and the region, he suggested.

It is necessary to exchange more information on criminal activities affecting both nations in a bid to ensure security and safety for joint business activities as well as safety of their citizens in respective countries.

For his part, Kam stated his ministry wishes to strengthen its sound collaboration with the Vietnamese ministry, noting that the sides reached a high level of consensus on expanding their cooperation during the 12th annual meeting.

The official recommended further enhancing joint efforts in law enforcement, crime combat, and technological applications in this regard to help ensure peace and stability in the countries, their region, and the world. — VNS