Int’l conference spotlights border and maritime cooperation

HÀ NỘI — An international conference on "Cooperation for Peace and Development in Boundaries and Seas" has been held in Hà Nội, drawing over 170 delegates, experts, and scholars from Việt Nam and abroad.

The October 8 workshop was co-chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation (Belgium) in Việt Nam.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Border Committee Nguyễn Minh Vũ stated that the theme of the workshop reflects the objective and urgent need for international cooperation for peace and development in boundaries and seas.

He emphasised the role of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), in maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, providing a solid foundation for international cooperation on maritime issues.

Pierre Du Ville, head of the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation in Việt Nam, noted that the event would enhance the fine cooperation between Việt Nam and Belgium. He also welcomed Việt Nam's efforts and results in collaborating with neighbouring countries on border issues.

During the conference, experts and delegates dedicated significant time to discussing experience in cooperation and management of land and maritime borders, legal frameworks for defining overlapping maritime zones and rights and obligations in these areas; and measures to ensure sustainable management of marine resources and promote transparency in maritime governance.

Their discussions highlighted the importance of border and maritime cooperation based on international law, contributing to peace, security, and development of the relevant countries. — VNS