Việt Nam boosts international cooperation for sustainable development

BERLIN — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc attended the first Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) and held bilateral working sessions in Germany from October 7-8.

The Deputy PM had meetings with senior officials of Germany, representatives of the Climate Investment Funds (CIF), the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) to discuss key issues concerning climate change response, energy transition, and investment attraction.

Meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze, Phớc affirmed that Việt Nam always attached importance to developing its strategic partnership with Germany.

The Việt Nam visits by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November 2022 and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in January 2024 created new momentum for the bilateral relations, particularly in the pillars of trade and investment, helping Germany maintain its position as Việt Nam's leading trade partner in Europe, he said.

Phớc suggested the German side continue its official development assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam in climate change response, particularly in the Mekong Delta, and assist the Southeast Asian country in accessing funding for the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Schulze appreciated Việt Nam's proactive and active participation at the HSC, noting the country is highly aware of the current global challenges to sustainable development and it has joined international efforts in combating climate change and seeking solutions to accelerate the realisation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Cooperation with Việt Nam is of great importance to Germany, particularly in implementing projects within the framework of the JETP and bilateral cooperation, she stated.

In the meeting with Phớc, the CIF’s and GCF’s representatives acknowledged and highly valued the Vietnamese Government's climate commitments and efforts, affirming their support to the country in accessing financial resources.

Meanwhile, Phớc reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and called for financial assistance to realise the SDGs. He took the occasion to invite the funds' representatives to the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hà Nội in 2025.

Meeting with OAV representatives, Phớc urged businesses from the two countries to optimise the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to boost trade and investment ties, and suggested the parties consider expanding cooperation areas that align with their complementary strengths and demands.

"Việt Nam is committed to creating the most favourable conditions for European businesses to operate in the country," he stressed, calling on German companies to increase investment in the country in the areas of manufacturing, basic infrastructure, renewable energy, semiconductors, automation, artificial intelligence, and green hydrogen production.

German corporations and businesses applauded Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements and comprehensive international integration in recent years, as well as its commitment to pursuing efficient and sustainable economic development goals, reducing emissions, and protecting the environment. They also showed interest in the Vietnamese market.

Gathering approximately 1,600 delegates from 102 countries, the HSC focused on seeking solutions to challenges during the implementation of the SDGs. — VNA/VNS