Deputy PM receives Sumitomo Corporation leader

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for President and CEO of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation Shingo Ueno, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam always welcomes and highly values Japanese businesses’ operations in the country, contributing to realising cooperation agreements between Việt Nam and Japan.

Deputy PM Hà underlined that the growing comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan is the foundation for the fruitful bilateral economic cooperation.

Việt Nam and Japan have paid special attention to implementation of international commitments and agreements on greenhouse gas emission reduction and global green transition, including the Japanese Government's initiative on an Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), the Deputy PM noted.

Praising the business results of Sumitomo in Việt Nam across different areas, Ha said he hopes the firm and Vietnamese localities will continue to promote new cooperation projects in the coming time, including the north Hà Nội smart city, and the west Thanh Hoá industrial park.

The official reminded that Sumitomo’s projects must be adaptable to climate change and resilient to natural disasters, contributing to ensuring their sustainability and effectiveness. He expressed his hope that Sumitomo will share with Việt Nam Japanese experience in responding to climate change, preventing floods and landslides.

Ha also listened to Sumitomo’s proposals to invest in the Vân Phong No.2 LNG-fuelled power plant as well as ideas on solutions to difficulties of HCM Minh City’s Metro Line No.1 (Bến Thành - Suối Tiên).

For his part, Ueno expressed his deep sympathy to the Government and people of Việt Nam over losses caused by Typhoon Yagi.

He briefed the Vietnamese Deputy PM on the progress of the firm’s projects in Việt Nam in the fields of manufacturing industry, energy, industrial park investment, smart city construction, and urban railway.

With the support of the Vietnamese Government, Sumitomo has invested in four industrial parks in Việt Nam, generating jobs to about 90,000 labourers, putting Vân Phong No.1 thermal power plant into operations, he said, adding that the company is speeding up the construction of the Metro Line No.1.

The corporation is preparing for the implementation of the north Hà Nội smart city, and the west Thanh Hoá industrial park, while proposing investment for the Vân Phong No.2 LNG-fuelled power plant, he said. — VNA/VNS