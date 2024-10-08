Hà Nội Giftshow 2024 to promote handicrafts

HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Giftshow 2024 will open on Thursday in the capital to offer opportunities for business networking and promote the sustainable consumption and export of handicraft products.

The event features local and foreign companies showcasing their handicraft products across 450-500 stalls and is expected to attract more than 12,000 visitors over four days.

Organised by Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade annually since 2011, Hanoi Gift Show has become the largest trade fair for the handicraft industry where local and foreign producers, traders and importers gather to seek business cooperation opportunities and expand markets for local handicraft products.

During the event, the local Department of Industry and Trade will organise tours for foreign visitors and importers to visit some handicraft villages in the capital city.

Besides, the department also provides instructions to local producers to sell on e-commerce platforms.

Since it began in 2011, Hanoi Giftshow has attracted the participation of 2,450 enterprises from more than 30 countries and over 130,000 visitors, including 8,500 international visitors and importers.

Việt Nam’s handicraft export is estimated at around more than US$3 billion per year. — VNS