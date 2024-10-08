US issues preliminary anti-subsidy findings on solar panel imports from Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued preliminary anti-subsidy findings in an investigation concerning solar panel imports from Việt Nam, announced the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The DOC selected two mandatory respondents – JA Solar Technology Vietnam Co., Ltd and Boviet Solar Technology Co., Ltd. Based on preliminary findings, Vietnamese exporters face four different subsidy rates. Boviet Solar Technology received a de minimis rate of 0.81 per cent, effectively zero, while JA Solar Technology and its affiliates received a rate of 2.85 per cent.

Additionally, four limited companies – GEP New Energy, HT Solar Vietnam, Shengtian New Energy Vina, and Vietnam Green Energy Commercial Services – were assigned a significantly higher rate of 292.61 per cent. This rate was calculated based on available facts due to their non-cooperation with the DOC’s quantity and value questionnaire. Other Vietnamese exporters will face a rate of 2.85 per cent, following JA Solar’s rate.

The DOC determined there was a surge in imports during the investigation. It compared import volumes between two periods last year – January to April and May to August, finding at least a 15 per cent increase.

The investigation began on May 14, 2024, following a request from the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee. Similar probes have targeted Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand, with preliminary subsidy rates for their exporters being 8.25-68.45 per cent, 3.47-123.94 per cent, and 0.14 per cent-34.52 per cent, respectively. Currently, the provisional rates for Vietnamese companies are the lowest among the four countries, a relatively positive outcome.

The DOC is expected to issue a final determination on February 10, 2025.

The trade remedies authority has urged relevant businesses to review the preliminary findings carefully and submit comments as necessary within the specified deadlines. They are also advised to cooperate fully with the US department in potential new allegations and site verification to minimise the risk of higher duties in the final determination. — VNS