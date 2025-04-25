Kiss of the Sea show in Phu Quoc sets a Guinness World Record

This marks the first time an outdoor theatre in Viet Nam has achieved a Guinness World Record, and it is also Phu Quoc’s second Guinness title — the first being the record for the world’s longest three-wire cable car, set by the Hon Thom Cable Car.

The 'Largest permanent water projection theatre' was awarded based on two key criteria.

Firstly, the theatre boasts a seating capacity of 5,108 – far surpassing other outdoor multimedia performance venues globally in the same category featuring water projection. This capacity is two to three times larger than similar shows such as Wings of Time (Sentosa, Singapore, 2,500 seats) and Legend of Pangu (Lanzhou, China, 1,500 seats).

Secondly, the stage features a large-scale, permanent and dedicated water projection screen exclusively used for a single nightly show. Specifically, the Kiss of the Sea’s water screen stands 23 meters high and 44 meters wide, providing a projection surface of up to 920 square meters.

This Guinness World Record marks a new milestone in the success of Kiss of the Sea – the first large-scale multimedia show in Phu Quoc. Nguyen Tuan Anh, Director of Sun World Hon Thom, the operator of the show, said: “This recognition by Guinness World Records is a proud achievement not only for Sun Group but also for Phu Quoc tourism and Vietnam. We believe this award will further elevate Kiss of the Sea as a signature entertainment experience and an international event venue, contributing to Phu Quoc’s ambition of becoming a leading regional hub for arts and entertainment.”

The show is a collaboration between Sun Group and ECA2, the world-renowned French creative studio behind iconic productions such as the 1998 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Paris, the Eiffel Tower Millennium Celebration in 2000, and more than 60 multimedia spectacles across 17 countries.

With a total investment of VNĐ1.6 trillion, Kiss of the Sea was designed not only to captivate audiences but also to set new records. At the show’s premiere in Phu Quoc, Jean-Christophe Canizarès, CEO of ECA2, remarked: “This is the largest open-sea show in Asia, and possibly the world, that ECA2 has ever created. The scale of this project is evident in every detail — from architecture and engineering to creative design and production.”

Emmanuelle Charotte, ECA2’s Deputy Director of Business Development, also highlighted the cutting-edge technology behind the production, noting its distinction as the world’s first stage to feature three continuous projection domes. This pioneering setup delivers extraordinary depth and truly immersive visuals.

Under ECA2’s masterful direction, Kiss of the Sea unfolds as a breathtaking artistic journey, weaving tales of love, the ocean, and humanity through a symphony of light, water, fire, fireworks, music, live performance, and advanced visual effects. The nightly fireworks display, in particular, has earned Phu Quoc the nickname “the island of 365 days of fireworks.”

With this latest Guinness title, Phu Quoc once again reaffirms its status as one of the most captivating destinations in the region and the world. This achievement also underscores Sun Group’s strategic vision and its pivotal role in shaping Phu Quoc’s tourism identity, elevating the island’s global profile through iconic, landmark projects.