Syngenta Vietnam introduces Baloric® 310EC - Dual mode of action technology for excellent rice weed control

The event was attended by leading scientists in the agricultural sector from the Vietnam Rice Association, Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute, Southern Plant Protection Centre, Cần Thơ City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Plant Protection Sub-departments of Mekong Delta provinces, along with representatives from agricultural supply stores and farmers from the Mekong Delta and southeast regions.

Weeds have always been a concern for rice farmers, aggressively attacking and directly competing with rice plants for space, light, and nutrients, severely affecting the growth and development of rice plants, leading to reduced crop yields.

Weeds have been resisting some active ingredients, forcing farmers to spray repeatedly, which is both labour-intensive and costly in terms of herbicide application and additional fertiliser (urea, NPK, etc.).

Moreover, spraying multiple herbicides can slow rice growth, potentially cause toxicity, and is harmful to farmers' health and the environment.

Syngenta continues to affirm its position as a leader in the agrochemical industry by pioneering the introduction of effective pest management technology solutions that also make the environment safer, meeting the demands for sustainable agricultural production.

After more than ten years of research, Syngenta scientists have collaborated with research institutes and functional agencies to conduct trials and evaluate the effectiveness of advanced dual mode of action technology in controlling weeds at the early post-emergence stage in rice fields, resulting in the creation of the advanced early post-emergence herbicide Baloric® 310EC.

Baloric® 310EC has an advanced dual mode of action mechanism that effectively eliminates both grown weeds and weed seedlings in a single application, especially on three difficult-to-control weed groups such as sedges, grasses, and broadleaves, with over 98 per cent weed control efficacy and high safety for rice plants.

The dual mode of action mechanism is demonstrated through two effects: the first effect directly attacks weed leaves, causing abnormal growth and death; the second effect targets weed seed embryos, preventing weed seed development and killing weed seeds from the embryonic stage.

Baloric® 310EC shows superior efficacy in various soil, cultivation, and weather conditions, including acid sulfate soils. Notably, the product offers flexibility in introducing water to the field after spraying (4 days after spraying compared to 2 days for other common herbicides currently in use), allowing farmers to manage weeds more effectively and flexibly.

With its superior weed control efficacy in just one application, Baloric® 310EC helps farmers reduce the number of sprays (1 time compared to the current average of 3 times), decrease the amount of chemicals released into the environment, reduce additional fertiliser use, increase profits, and enhance safety for humans and the environment.

Baloric® 310EC: Clear grown weeds – Eliminate weed seedlings

Speaking at the Baloric® 310EC product launch event, Trần Thanh Vũ, General Director of Syngenta Vietnam Co., Ltd., said: "Baloric® 310EC is an early post-emergence herbicide with advanced dual mode of action technology, offering superior efficacy, helping farmers manage weeds more easily, reduce herbicide application costs, save expenses, decrease the amount of plant protection products applied to fields, while being safer for humans and the environment.

“The launch of Baloric® 310EC demonstrates Syngenta's strong commitment to promoting investment activities and developing long-term, safe solutions to sustainably improve crop yield and quality, with environmental responsibility."