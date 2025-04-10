Must-visit Vietnamese hotels recommended by a top US travel magazine

Tamara Hinson, a travel writer for the renowned magazine Conde Nast Traveller, embarked on a two-week journey across Viet Nam last year. From the vibrant pace of major cities to the stunning central coastlines, Viet Nam left such a strong impression on her that she hailed it as one of the most diverse destinations in Asia.

After her journey, the journalist shared her top hotel recommendations for travellers visiting the country.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort

Describing it as “Da Nang’s most luxurious hotel,” Tamara chose the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort as her accommodation while in the city of Han River. Nestled on the Son Tra Peninsula, often referred to as the ‘green lung’ of Da Nang, the resort was portrayed as a dreamlike stopover on her two-week journey through Viet Nam.

The InterContinental Danang is a masterpiece crafted by legendary architect Bill Bensley. Far more than a resort, it is a work of art blending quintessential Vietnamese elements, including Hue's imperial roof tiles and oversized Hoi An lanterns, with the most luxurious, sophisticated and modern amenities.

Tamara was also impressed by the resort’s culinary offerings, highlighting La Maison 1888, the first Michelin-starred restaurant in Da Nang.

With its vintage French villa ambience and exquisite fine dining dishes served like a ceremonial art form, La Maison 1888 delivers a truly unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Citron Restaurant was noted for its impressive design of inverted conical hat booths, making it one of the most famous check-in spots at the resort. For a moment of pure relaxation, Tamara recommended enjoying drinks at Barefoot Bar while watching the sunset over the stunning shores of the Son Tra Peninsula.

Capella Hanoi

In Ha Noi, Tamara suggests Capella Hanoi as an ideal stopover. Ideally located in the heart of the city near Hoan Kiem Lake and the Ha Noi Opera House, the hotel is a stunning architectural landmark, a miniature opera house honouring timeless classical beauty.

“Bedrooms are explosions of gilt, silk and tassels, and filled with props such as elaborate costumes,” CN Traveller noted, admiring the intricate attention to detail in each room.

Beyond its architectural charm, the hotel’s wellness offerings also earned high praise. Tamara experienced the Auriga Spa, which she recommends “to ease any travel-related aches and pains.” Guests are treated to energy-renewing therapies based on lunar phases (Full Moon - Balance & Recharge) in a serene space inspired by Viet Nam’s royal palaces.

Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery Sa Pa

Among the hotels selected by the CN Traveller journalist for her journey across Viet Nam, Hotel de la Coupole - MGallery Sa Pa left perhaps the deepest impression. Every moment, whether in the early morning or late afternoon, offers unforgettable experiences.

Set against the majestic natural backdrop of the misty Sa Pa mountains, Hotel de la Coupole emerges like a magnificent European palace from the 1920s-1930s, “with its sparkling chandeliers in the lobby and sculpture-like armchairs.”

After a day exploring the summit of Fansipan by mountain climbing train and cable car, dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Chic is the perfect finale. Its curated menu celebrates the fusion of French cuisine and the flavours of Viet Nam’s northwest. Tamara was impressed by the Sa Pa trout ceviche, mango and salmon caviar.

At Hotel de la Coupole, guests can also unwind in the Le Grand Bassins swimming pool, which the journalist described as a “ridiculously ornate pool, where you can swim beneath pink chandeliers and between emerald green columns".

The Soothing Steps treatment, designed to boost circulation and soothe aching limbs, will help guests rejuvenate at the hotel spa. The highlight is a hot herbal foot bath (Red Dao), elevating to luxurious new heights.

All three properties - InterContinental Danang, Capella Hanoi and Hotel de la Coupole Sa Pa - are masterful creations by Sun Group, brought to life by renowned architect Bill Bensley. Since their debut, these resorts have consistently been honoured by international media. Beyond exceptional design, these hotels offer immersive culinary journeys and wellness experiences, helping travellers restore body and soul during long trips.