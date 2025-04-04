Million-dollar Indian celebration lights up Đà Nẵng – Hội An

Đà Nẵng – A rising star in destination weddings

Beyond being a top-tier tourist hotspot, Đà Nẵng has emerged as an ideal location for destination weddings. According to the Đà Nẵng Tourism Department, in 2024 alone, the city hosted 45 domestic and international wedding events, attracting more than 4,600 attendees. Notably, among these were four lavish weddings for Indian couples, drawing over 1,200 guests.

This momentum carried into 2025 as Đà Nẵng and Hội An hosted an opulent Indian wedding between bride Aayush and groom Jhanvi from January 15–19. The couple cited Đà Nẵng's stunning landscapes, Hội An’s rich cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality services as key factors in their choice of venue. Their grand celebration underscores the enormous potential of Việt Nam’s wedding tourism industry, setting an optimistic tone for the year ahead.

A grand affair with exquisite planning

Organised by Travel 360 Degree (a travel agency in India) in collaboration with Travel Buddy (a DMC in Việt Nam), the multi-day wedding celebration featured a series of meticulously curated events. These included a warm airport welcome in Đà Nẵng, sightseeing excursions, and traditional Indian wedding ceremonies at Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hội An.

"It is an honour for us to work alongside Mr. Chetan Gandhi, director of Travel 360 Degree, to ensure that every aspect of this lavish wedding is seamless and unforgettable," said My Ly, Director of Travel Buddy.

“To deliver the highest quality service, we conducted extensive venue inspections, sourced customised wedding gifts, and executed detailed preparations. On the event days, our team of 100 professionals—including coordinators, guides, caterers, and logistics staff—worked in perfect harmony to deliver the grandeur of an Indian destination wedding.”

A cultural and culinary extravaganza

Like many Indian weddings held abroad, this event was a vibrant showcase of tradition, featuring intricate rituals and elaborate celebrations. Cuisine played a pivotal role in enhancing the guest experience, with an exquisite menu crafted by skilled Indian chefs. By collaborating with Benaras, one of Việt Nam's finest Indian restaurants, the culinary team ensured that every dish retained its authentic flavours, offering guests a true taste of home.

A milestone for Việt Nam’s destination wedding industry

The success of this wedding highlights Việt Nam’s growing appeal as a destination for luxury Indian weddings. With an estimated revenue of US$1 million generated across various sectors—including hospitality, catering, logistics, tourism, event decoration, and local services—this event stands as a testament to the country’s potential in high-end wedding tourism.

As Đà Nẵng and Hội An continue to attract large-scale wedding celebrations, Việt Nam is solidifying its position as a preferred destination for extravagant Indian weddings, promising a flourishing future for the destination wedding industry./.