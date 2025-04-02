Cat Ba emerging from hidden paradise to must-visit island

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a destination aspiring to global recognition needs more than just beautiful landscapes or pleasant weather. The lasting appeal of a place depends on three pillars: unique natural and cultural resources, convenient infrastructure, and tourism offerings with a strong identity that can shape memorable experiences. In an age when international travellers crave more than just 'pretty pictures', a destination must stir emotions, so that each return feels different.

Take South Korea’s Jeju, for example, which stepped out of Seoul’s shadow by telling stories rooted in nature, people, and local culture; Japan’s Okinawa, which built a tourism model connecting the sea, music, and unique cuisine; or the Philippines’ Siargao, now a global surfing hub with experiences centred around its tight-knit community. These islands didn’t aim to show off; instead, they crafted personalised experiences.

In Vietnam, one island is walking that same path – quietly but confidently – shedding its cocoon to become a name the world is calling more and more: Cat Ba.

Harnessing the language of nature

Nestled at the heart of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago, recognised by UNESCO as Vietnam’s first interprovincial World Natural Heritage site, Cat Ba has no shortage of beauty to capture any camera lens. With over 360 islands, ancient forests stretching to the water’s edge, untouched beaches, and the incredibly rare Cat Ba langur, the island feels like a symphony composed by nature.

But in a world of endless clicks and countless destinations all promising 'blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine', nature alone is no longer enough. So, how can one retell that beauty in a way that global travellers will pause to listen and feel compelled to step inside the story?

Cat Ba’s transformation began with how people get there. In the past, reaching the island was a challenge, causing hesitation among both local and international travellers. However, the debut of a three-cable sea-crossing cable car – holding the world record for the tallest cable tower – has changed the game. Travel time has been cut to just 15 minutes, and the journey offers one of Vietnam’s most spectacular aerial views of the bay. It’s more than infrastructure – it’s an experience from the very first moment.

On the island, an electrified internal transport system developed by Sun Group at the Green Island Central Bay City is laying the groundwork for sustainable tourism. According to a report by Booking.com, 76% of international travellers prioritise destinations with sustainability in mind. Cat Ba is answering that call, not with slogans but with actions: electric buses and buggies, public spaces free of plastic waste, and infrastructure designed with ecosystem conservation in mind.

New chapters told through entertainment and art

For a destination to truly 'speak' to the world, it needs a universal language: music, light, performances, and cuisine.

Cat Ba is set to welcome large-scale entertainment and art experiences starting this summer. In summer 2025, Cat Ba will launch Symphony of the Green Island – a jetski fireworks show of epic scale, set to become the largest ever held on Vietnam’s waters. With an investment of nearly VND200 billion, the opening night in May will feature 20 jetski athletes firing synchronized fireworks, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record. But what truly sets this show apart is its storytelling – an Eastern-inspired tale of the Cat Ba crane fairy, flowing through the five elements. A magical fairy tale told through sound, light, fire, water, and the daring moves of extreme sports stars. No CGI, no post-production tricks – everything is real, on a stage made of ocean.

But it’s more than a single show. The new experience ecosystem at Green Island Central Bay City is shaping a fresh tourism rhythm for the island. Mornings begin at the newly opened Cat Ba beach, nearly a kilometre long and the only one on the island lined with towering coconut trees – a rare sight in northern Vietnam. Evenings invite guests to unwind at the Sun Bavaria Cat Ba Gastro Pub, sipping craft beer while watching fireworks over the water, followed by the vibrant VUI-Fest night market, filled with music, street food, and true festival vibes.

Cat Ba is learning the secret of all beloved places: that memories are made not from monuments, but from moments. That a destination becomes unforgettable not when it is seen, but when it is felt. Rather than welcoming visitors who come and go in a flash, Cat Ba is inviting them to stay longer, to truly live each moment of island life... and when an island learns to speak like that, the world will stop and listen.