Cát Bà among Việt Nam’s most searched destinations by foreign tourists

The allure of this emerald island lies not only in the pristine beauty of Lan Hạ Bay and its breathtaking, unspoilt beaches, but also in the presence of unique tourism experiences.

Cát Bà is poised to become an international seaside entertainment paradise, where visitors can indulge in endless adventures from sunrise until midnight, with new surprises at every turn.

Traditionally, Cát Bà was associated primarily with nature exploration, beach activities, and trekking in the national park. However, in the summer of 2025, the island promises to captivate visitors with world-class nightlife entertainment.

The world's largest fireworks jet ski show, Symphony of Green Island, is making its debut in Việt Nam. It will transform the night sea into a spectacular stage of speed, light, music, and fireworks. Organised by H2O Events and Laser Vision, global leaders in water-based performances, Symphony of Green Island promises to deliver an extreme water sports showcase and a mesmerising feast for the senses.

Twenty jet ski riders will glide across the water, creating dazzling trails of light in the darkness. Eight flyboard athletes will perform breathtaking acrobatics, while three female jazz dancers will elegantly hover over the water in glowing LED costumes, resembling ocean fairies. With a stunning fireworks display lighting up the night sky, the show will become an unprecedented spectacle in Cát Bà.

Symphony of Green Island is set to debut on May 23, running for 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the four-month summer season.

Beyond the grand performances, the VUI-Fest Night Market, Hải Phòng’s first ‘green’ market, where all stalls use environmentally friendly materials, is set to bring a vibrant post-sunset entertainment scene.

Previously, visitors to Cát Bà had limited options, mainly restaurants and cafés. Now, they can stroll through seaside food stalls, savour craft beers from Sun KraftBeer paired with grilled seafood, enjoy live acoustic performances, or test their luck with carnival games.

VUI-Fest is more than just a place to shop and dine. It offers a diverse cultural experience, featuring henna art booths, tarot card reading booths, and local artists’ exhibitions.

Thus, Cát Bà’s rise as the hottest summer destination lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes but also in the one-of-a-kind, diverse experiences that can only be found here. Improvements in tourism infrastructure, including a cable car system, electric shuttle buses connecting the station to the town centre, and electric buggies within the bay area, are making transportation to and around the island more convenient and eco-friendly.

Once known only for its pristine beaches and untouched forests, Cát Bà is now poised to become a top-tier tourism hub, where breathtaking nature meets world-class travel experiences.