Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Brandinfo

Cát Bà among Việt Nam’s most searched destinations by foreign tourists

March 06, 2025 - 10:37
Cát Bà is among the most searched destinations in Việt Nam in early 2025, according to Agoda. But what exactly makes this gem of the Gulf of Tonkin so irresistible to visitors?
Cát Bà is the only place in Việt Nam that boasts three national and international titles

The allure of this emerald island lies not only in the pristine beauty of Lan Hạ Bay and its breathtaking, unspoilt beaches, but also in the presence of unique tourism experiences.

Cát Bà is poised to become an international seaside entertainment paradise, where visitors can indulge in endless adventures from sunrise until midnight, with new surprises at every turn.

Traditionally, Cát Bà was associated primarily with nature exploration, beach activities, and trekking in the national park. However, in the summer of 2025, the island promises to captivate visitors with world-class nightlife entertainment.

Symphony of Green Island will kick off on May 23

The world's largest fireworks jet ski show, Symphony of Green Island, is making its debut in Việt Nam. It will transform the night sea into a spectacular stage of speed, light, music, and fireworks. Organised by H2O Events and Laser Vision, global leaders in water-based performances, Symphony of Green Island promises to deliver an extreme water sports showcase and a mesmerising feast for the senses.

Twenty jet ski riders will glide across the water, creating dazzling trails of light in the darkness. Eight flyboard athletes will perform breathtaking acrobatics, while three female jazz dancers will elegantly hover over the water in glowing LED costumes, resembling ocean fairies. With a stunning fireworks display lighting up the night sky, the show will become an unprecedented spectacle in Cát Bà.

Symphony of Green Island is set to debut on May 23, running for 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the four-month summer season.

Beyond the grand performances, the VUI-Fest Night Market, Hải Phòng’s first ‘green’ market, where all stalls use environmentally friendly materials, is set to bring a vibrant post-sunset entertainment scene.

Previously, visitors to Cát Bà had limited options, mainly restaurants and cafés. Now, they can stroll through seaside food stalls, savour craft beers from Sun KraftBeer paired with grilled seafood, enjoy live acoustic performances, or test their luck with carnival games.

VUI-Fest is more than just a place to shop and dine. It offers a diverse cultural experience, featuring henna art booths, tarot card reading booths, and local artists’ exhibitions.

VUI-Fest Night Market brings a new vibrant entertainment and culinary space at night to Cát Bà

Thus, Cát Bà’s rise as the hottest summer destination lies not only in its breathtaking landscapes but also in the one-of-a-kind, diverse experiences that can only be found here. Improvements in tourism infrastructure, including a cable car system, electric shuttle buses connecting the station to the town centre, and electric buggies within the bay area, are making transportation to and around the island more convenient and eco-friendly.

Once known only for its pristine beaches and untouched forests, Cát Bà is now poised to become a top-tier tourism hub, where breathtaking nature meets world-class travel experiences.

Related Stories

Life & Style

Hạ Long Bay - Cát Bà Archipelago recognised as World Geological Heritage

The International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) has recognised Hạ Long Bay - Cát Bà Archipelago in the northern province of Quảng Ninh and neighbouring Hải Phòng City as a world geological heritage site, Associate Professor Dr Trần Tân Văn, former Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), said on August 25.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

Garrya Mù Cang Chải: A serene spring escape in Vietnam’s Northwest

Nestled in Yên Bái Province in northern Việt Nam, Garrya Mù Cang Chải is a breathtaking masterpiece of nature and a premier highland retreat. Start the new year with a meaningful spring journey, immersing yourself in the tranquil surroundings of Garrya Mù Cang Chải – where beauty is found in simplicity.
Brandinfo

Exclusive perks for visitors welcoming Tết in Phu Quoc Island

On the night of January 28 (the 29th day of the lunar lunar calendar), Sunset Town will enchant visitors with three magnificent firework displays. Throughout the Tết holiday, the destination will continue to dazzle with two nightly firework shows, accompanied by world-class performances and round-the-clock entertainment.
Brandinfo

PGC Đà Nẵng: Shaping the future of LPG with cutting-edge technology

PGC Đà Nẵng, officially known as Petrolimex Đà Nẵng Gas Company Limited, has been a trusted name in the Central and Central Highlands regions for over 25 years. Throughout its long journey, the company has not only guaranteed consumer rights but also underscored its unwavering commitment to customer safety.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom