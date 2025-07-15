Hoa Sen Group surpasses full-year profit target amid global trade headwinds

HCM CITY — Hoa Sen Group (HSG) has reported strong performance in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024–25, with post-tax profit estimated at VNĐ647 billion (US$25 million), surpassing its full-year target by 29 per cent despite ongoing global trade tensions and industry-specific challenges.

As trade protectionism continues to grow, particularly in the steel sector, Vietnamese exporters have faced mounting pressure. The US Department of Commerce’s decision to initiate anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations on steel products from Việt Nam in September 2024 has caused temporary disruption to HSG’s exports to the US. However, the company affirmed that these trade measures had no material impact on its operations.

Leveraging a robust global distribution network across more than 90 countries and territories, along with a flexible and proactive business approach, HSG has managed to maintain export market share and reaffirm its international presence. The group’s commitment to complying with international trade rules and its ability to adapt quickly have been crucial to its stability during this period.

In the domestic market, HSG continues to strengthen its presence not only in its core businesses of coated steel, steel pipes and plastic pipes but also through the expansion of its Hoa Sen Home retail chain. By diversifying its product portfolio in construction materials and interior goods, and capitalising on its nationwide production and distribution systems, the group has created solid foundations for sustainable growth.

In the third quarter alone, from April to June 2025, HSG recorded estimated consolidated revenue of VNĐ9.504 trillion and post-tax profit of VNĐ274 billion. Over the nine-month period, revenue reached VNĐ28.176 trillion, while consolidated output stood at 1.42 million tonnes, equivalent to around three-quarters of the annual plan.

Thanks to these encouraging results, the company’s book value per share has increased to VNĐ18,660, reinforcing investor confidence. Entering the final quarter of the fiscal year, HSG is focused on implementing coordinated strategies across production and sales to complete its output and revenue targets, while continuing to maximise returns for shareholders and stakeholders. — VNS