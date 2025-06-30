Alibaba.com launches competition to support SMEs

HCM CITY -- Alibaba.com, a leading B2B e-commerce platform, has recently announced a newly expanded pitch competition, CoCreate Pitch, which will allow global small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with product dreams to compete for a US$1 million prize pool.

Selected SMEs and entrepreneurs from Việt Nam will have the opportunity to participate in the US event held in Las Vegas from September 4-5, 2025.

In addition to the CoCreate Pitch competition, Alibaba.com is also introducing CoCreate Europe, which will be held in London on November 14, 2025.

Coinciding with World Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day on June 27, this initiative highlights the commitment of Alibaba.com to supporting global SMEs.

Set to become the world’s premier product-based pitch competition, CoCreate Pitch will attract SMEs from around the globe, offering the opportunity for a unique blend of financial support, a diversified global supply chain, and mentorship.

Two grand champions, one from each CoCreate event, will each receive a financial award valued at $200,000, including 50 per cent cash and 50 per cent Alibaba.com sourcing credits.

20 winners will be awarded up to $40,000 each under the same terms.

All participants gain free access to Alibaba.com’s AI-powered sourcing tools and supplier network, enabling rapid prototyping and cost-efficient production.

The competition spans two to four months, with submissions evaluated on innovation, feasibility, and market potential. Finalists will pitch live at flagship events in Las Vegas. Winners will be selected by a panel of industry leaders and investors.

"Pitching competitions have always been a highlight of CoCreate. The passion SMEs bring to their innovative product ideas, and their entrepreneurial energy, shines brightly on stage,” said Kuo Zhang, president of Alibaba.com.

“This year, we’re thrilled to open this opportunity to entrepreneurs worldwide."

SMEs and entrepreneurs interested in applying to CoCreate Pitch can post a 30-second video to Instagram or TikTok highlighting their business story or product. Alternatively, participants can fill out a registration form available at pitch.alibabacocreate.com.

Despite global economic uncertainty, SMEs continue to demonstrate resilience and a strong capacity to adapt and thrive. Recent data from Alibaba.com reveals that SMEs are actively positioning themselves for new opportunities.

During the mid-year stock season, Alibaba.com has observed significant momentum in Việt Nam, with the number of newly joined exporters rising by 48 per cent year-over-year from April to June. Furthermore, Vietnamese merchants listed products rose by 54 per cent compared to the previous year. – VNS



