Vikki Digital Bank branches open with new look

|Vikki Digital Bank’s grand opening ceremony. — Photo courtesy of the bank
Exactly one month after receiving the tranfer decision of DongA Bank from the State Bank of Vietnam on January 17, Vikki Digital Bank has rapidly transformed, ushering in a new chapter in the careers of more than 4,000 dedicated and diligent employees with a modern, friendly and comfortable image.
|Customers conduct transactions at a Vikki Digital Bank branch on its opening day on February 17.— Photo courtesy of the bank
Vikki Digital Bank has developed an extensive network of physical branches and transaction offices, promising they would become “digital banking meeting points” in future.
It is the first new-generation digital bank to seamlessly integrate a cutting-edge super app with an extensive network of branches and transaction offices, offering comprehensive banking, financial, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping services for all customers and families in a seamless and easily accessible manner.
Vikki Digital Bank provides customers with a convenient, safe and secure experience in line with international standards.
To mark its rebranding and redesigned transaction spaces, Vikki Digital Bank is offering special promotions for existing and new customers until February 21.
A large number of customers enthusiastically welcomed the next-generation multifunctional digital banking services and smart financial utilities that Vikki Digital Bank offers to businesses and individuals.
About Vikki Digital Bank:
Vikki is your digital bank, a bank for everyone, unlocking a limitless world of banking, finance, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping! Vikki helps you accumulate wealth, maximise returns and grow your assets with absolute security and peace of mind.
Dedicated to Every Moment, Vikki Digital Banking Hub – a seamless touch connecting the best values of time, bringing a bright future to millions of customers, making life easier and filled with inspiration.
Vikki – The Digital Banking Hub: Touch Inspiration, Unlock the Future
Contact Information:
Vikki Digital Bank
Tel: 1900 6608
Website: www.vikkibank.vn / Email: info@vikkibank.vn