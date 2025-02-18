Vikki Digital Bank branches open with new look

Exactly one month after receiving the tranfer decision of DongA Bank from the State Bank of Vietnam on January 17, Vikki Digital Bank has rapidly transformed, ushering in a new chapter in the careers of more than 4,000 dedicated and diligent employees with a modern, friendly and comfortable image.

Vikki Digital Bank has developed an extensive network of physical branches and transaction offices, promising they would become “digital banking meeting points” in future.

It is the first new-generation digital bank to seamlessly integrate a cutting-edge super app with an extensive network of branches and transaction offices, offering comprehensive banking, financial, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping services for all customers and families in a seamless and easily accessible manner.

Vikki Digital Bank provides customers with a convenient, safe and secure experience in line with international standards.

To mark its rebranding and redesigned transaction spaces, Vikki Digital Bank is offering special promotions for existing and new customers until February 21.

A large number of customers enthusiastically welcomed the next-generation multifunctional digital banking services and smart financial utilities that Vikki Digital Bank offers to businesses and individuals.