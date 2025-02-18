Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Vikki Digital Bank branches open with new look

February 18, 2025 - 14:40
Vikki Digital Bank simultaneously opened its branches nationwide on February 17 with all of them sporting a brand-new look. Customers have been bustling around in the friendly space, enjoying convenient financial services.
Vikki Digital Bank’s grand opening ceremony. — Photo courtesy of the bank

Exactly one month after receiving the tranfer decision of DongA Bank from the State Bank of Vietnam on January 17, Vikki Digital Bank has rapidly transformed, ushering in a new chapter in the careers of more than 4,000 dedicated and diligent employees with a modern, friendly and comfortable image.

Customers conduct transactions at a Vikki Digital Bank branch on its opening day on February 17.— Photo courtesy of the bank

Vikki Digital Bank has developed an extensive network of physical branches and transaction offices, promising they would become “digital banking meeting points” in future.

It is the first new-generation digital bank to seamlessly integrate a cutting-edge super app with an extensive network of branches and transaction offices, offering comprehensive banking, financial, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping services for all customers and families in a seamless and easily accessible manner.

Vikki Digital Bank provides customers with a convenient, safe and secure experience in line with international standards.

To mark its rebranding and redesigned transaction spaces, Vikki Digital Bank is offering special promotions for existing and new customers until February 21.

A large number of customers enthusiastically welcomed the next-generation multifunctional digital banking services and smart financial utilities that Vikki Digital Bank offers to businesses and individuals.

About Vikki Digital Bank:

Vikki is your digital bank, a bank for everyone, unlocking a limitless world of banking, finance, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping! Vikki helps you accumulate wealth, maximise returns and grow your assets with absolute security and peace of mind.

Dedicated to Every Moment, Vikki Digital Banking Hub – a seamless touch connecting the best values of time, bringing a bright future to millions of customers, making life easier and filled with inspiration.

Vikki – The Digital Banking Hub: Touch Inspiration, Unlock the Future

Contact Information:

Vikki Digital Bank

Tel: 1900 6608

Website: www.vikkibank.vn / Email: info@vikkibank.vn

Related Stories

Economy

DongA Bank renamed as Vikki Digital Bank

DongA Commercial Joint Stock Bank (DongA Bank) has changed its name to Vikki Digital Bank Limited (Vikki Bank) following Decision No. 42/QĐ-TTGSNH2 issued by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on February 14, 2025.

see also

More on this story

Brandinfo

PGC Đà Nẵng: Shaping the future of LPG with cutting-edge technology

PGC Đà Nẵng, officially known as Petrolimex Đà Nẵng Gas Company Limited, has been a trusted name in the Central and Central Highlands regions for over 25 years. Throughout its long journey, the company has not only guaranteed consumer rights but also underscored its unwavering commitment to customer safety.
Brandinfo

Behind the iconic bridges of Da Nang

Da Nang is the only city in Vietnam known as the "City of Bridges." Each bridge in the city serves a unique purpose, marking significant stages in its journey of development and integration. Perhaps not many people know that behind these iconic bridges lies a deeper meaning — a journey to fulfill the aspiration of connecting the East and West coasts of the city along the Han River.

