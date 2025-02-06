Phu Quoc overtakes Singapore as a top 2025 travel destination

In its list of “25 Places to Visit in 2025”, CNA ranked Phu Quoc at No. 7, the only Vietnamese destination on the list and one of the few Asian locations, alongside Koh Samui (Thailand), Manila (Philippines), and Singapore. The agency emphasised 2025 as the perfect time to embrace slow travel and prioritise sustainable tourism.

The list features a mix of emerging and well-known destinations that offer fresh experiences, including Osaka (Japan), Cairo (Egypt), Greenland, and Casablanca (Morocco). To compile the rankings, CNA consulted experts and analysed cultural and lifestyle trends, along with updating details on flights, hotels, trains, and cruises to get there.

"With numerous small islands, a 150-kilometre coastline, and an expansive national park, Phu Quoc is the epitome of a tropical gem," CNA wrote. Singaporean travellers now have even more reason to visit, as Scoot Airlines launched direct two-hour flights to Phu Quoc in December 2024.

Jo Hendry Prior, co-founder of Alchemist Travel – a company specialising in luxury travel experiences, highlighted Phu Quoc’s diverse accommodation options, ranging from budget-friendly stays to high-end five-star resorts lined along the beach, making it an ideal getaway from Singapore.

In December 2024, Travel + Leisure, one of the world’s most prestigious travel magazines, noted that a three-day trip to Phu Quoc costs significantly less than a weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui (Thailand)—only one-third to one-quarter of the cost of other popular regional destinations. This affordability has fuelled Phu Quoc’s rising popularity among international travellers.

Beyond being named a top global destination, Phu Quoc also secured the number nine spot among Southeast Asia’s 10 most beautiful islands, according to The Times (UK) newspaper. Vietnam’s 'Pearl Island' shares the honour with tropical havens such as Koh Phra Thong (Thailand), Bali (Indonesia), and Pulau Pangkor (Malaysia). “Nowhere else in the world offers the same cultural diversity, culinary richness, and breathtaking island landscapes as Southeast Asia,” The Times noted.

Phu Quoc’s stunning natural landscapes are a key factor in its growing appeal. Particularly in the island’s southern region, travellers should not miss Bai Kem and Bai Sao, two of the world’s most beautiful beaches, known for their emerald-green waters, powdery white sand, and endless golden sunshine.

The island is also home to world-class resorts, including New World Phu Quoc, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. Notably, The Times was captivated by JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, an architectural masterpiece designed by world-renowned architect Bill Bensley. The resort, inspired by the concept of a fictional French university, features an impressive collection of 5,000 rare artefacts, meticulously sourced by Bensley from around the world.

In addition to its breathtaking natural beauty, Phu Quoc has become a hub for thrilling entertainment and unique experiences. One of the most popular attractions is the world’s longest three-wire cable car ride to Hon Thom Island, offering spectacular aerial views of Phu Quoc’s coastline. Visitors can also walk on the ocean floor at Hon Thom, experiencing marine life up close.

At Sunset Town, Phu Quoc elevates entertainment with two internationally acclaimed performances—'Kiss of the Sea' and 'Symphony of the Sea'—accompanied by mesmerising fireworks displays. Notably, Phu Quoc is the only island in the world that hosts two fireworks shows in one night. For those seeking romance and exclusivity, watching the sunset at Kiss Bridge, a unique 'unconnected' bridge praised by CNN, is an experience not to be missed.

Phu Quoc’s growing prominence in international media signals the island’s rapid emergence as a premier global destination. During the Lunar New Year holiday alone, Phu Quoc welcomed 40 international flights daily—three times the number in 2024. International tourist arrivals surged to nearly 75,000, a 44% increase year-on-year.

Thanks to its rising popularity, Phu Quoc has played a significant role in Vietnam’s ascent as a top travel destination in 2025. In fact, in 2024, Vietnam surpassed Singapore (16.5 million arrivals) to become the third most-visited country in Southeast Asia.