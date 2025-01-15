Phu Quoc selected as host city for APEC Summit 2027

On January 14, during his visit to Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong announced that 2027 will mark the third time Vietnam assumes the role of Chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum. The Government has officially designated Phu Quoc City as the host location for this significant event.

The 'Pearl Island' is now poised for a new era of opportunity as the nation rises on the global stage. Phu Quoc is on track to become a premier destination for iconic events recognised worldwide. Few destinations can compare to Phu Quoc's ability to meet the universal standards of global event venues. From open visa policies and convenient flight connections to top-tier tourism infrastructure set against breathtaking natural landscapes, Phu Quoc is evolving daily to meet these demands.

The increasing selection of Phu Quoc for major national and international events can be attributed to its remarkable and ever-improving infrastructure. Its development progress has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Weichun Liu, CEO of KKday – one of the world’s leading travel platforms – expressed her amazement at Phu Quoc's transformation. She said, “The first time I visited Phu Quoc was in 2022, and I was deeply impressed by the cable car project back then. During this visit, I noticed not only improved infrastructure and more hotels but also numerous programmes, performances, and night markets. Everything seems to have come together, and I can clearly see a thriving ecosystem taking shape.”

Micenet, an Australian publication and one of the most renowned platforms for MICE tourism globally, has recognised Phu Quoc as an emerging ideal destination for MICE tourism. The island is increasingly captivating the international community with its diverse experiences and world-class infrastructure. Currently, Phu Quoc boasts 311 projects with a total investment capital of VND 428 trillion, many of which are high-competition entertainment and hospitality complexes both domestically and regionally.

Particularly in Phu Quoc’s southern area, Sunset Town and Kem Beach offer immense potential, as they are well-equipped to host large-scale events. The “Kiss of the Sea” outdoor stage, with a capacity of up to 5,000 guests, features cutting-edge lighting, sound, and fireworks technology, alongside an unprecedented architectural design unique to the world. For indoor events, the area offers the Sun Signature Gallery and Sun Tropical Ballroom, each accommodating up to 1,000 guests. Post-event gala dinners are transformed into unforgettable experiences at Kem Beach, ranked among the world’s most beautiful beaches.

In November 2024, Phu Quoc welcomed 500 guests from Coca-Cola for the brand's Asia-Pacific regional year-end event. The gala night, held at the Kiss of the Sea stage, amazed attendees with the world’s largest seawater curtain, eight advanced technologies incorporating fire, water, lighting, lasers, and a cast of 60 international artists. A Coca-Cola representative said, “This is perhaps the most beautiful stage in Vietnam, and we are immensely satisfied.”

Phu Quoc has firmly established itself as a haven for world-renowned hotel brands such as Marriott, Accor, Hilton, and IHG. Prestigious resorts like JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort have even hosted lavish Indian billionaire weddings.

Recently, the island added another jewel to its crown when Sun Group partnered with Accor & Ennismore to bring the Rixos brand to Southeast Asia and Vietnam for the first time. The collaboration culminated in the launch of the Rixos Phu Quoc resort project, further enhancing the island's global allure.

In December 2024, Sun Group broke ground on the Aspira Tower at Hon Thom. Expected to be completed in 2027, this grand structure will be a luxurious complex featuring The Luxury Collection Hon Thom Hotel, along with entertainment, meeting, and leisure facilities. Aspira Tower is poised to become a global icon, drawing millions of visitors to Hon Thom and positioning Phu Quoc to excel as the host destination for APEC 2027.

With its evident and foreseeable potential, Phu Quoc can confidently envision itself as a prime destination for hosting world-class events, especially with the upcoming APEC Summit 2027. By the end of next year, the island is expected to complete its international cruise port, capable of handling 3,000-4,000 passengers at a time, along with plans to upgrade and expand Phu Quoc International Airport to accommodate millions of international visitors annually.